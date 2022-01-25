UNL reports thousands of COVID cases as spring semester gets underway

After the five days are up, students return to in-person classes and other campus buildings if they follow proper masking and social distancing rules, Fiddelke said.

Those with roommates are asked to continue sleeping in the quarantine room for an additional five nights until they are cleared to move back into their own residence hall, according to UNL's protocols.

Gillespie, who was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot on Dec. 23, said students have been moving out of Sandoz after finishing their quarantine requirements just in time for others to move in at a steady clip.

"It's not super-crazy, but it's been a pretty busy place," he said.

UNL provides box lunches and dinners for the students in the Sandoz lobby -- Gillespie said "the food situation could definitely be a lot better" -- and a store in the residence hall offers other goodies such as cereal, mac and cheese and microwaveable pizza rolls.

In between classes, or late into the night, quarantined Huskers pass the time walking around the residence hall and socializing, Gillespie said. Many, including himself, appear to be asymptomatic.