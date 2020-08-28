UNL reports 35 new cases; third sorority in quarantine following cluster

At Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's news conference Friday, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said he continues to have confidence in the mechanisms put in place by the university to control viral spread on campus, including testing for those who need it, contact tracing and quarantine capabilities.

He said it also remains incumbent upon students to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks indoors or when students are in close proximity outside.

While UNL is "very comfortable" with the level of testing it's done to date, Green said administrators are watching the testing capability on other campuses, and may explore options to boost its capacity.

Earlier Friday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney said it will start randomly testing about 150 people on campus through Test Nebraska starting next week.

Students, faculty and staff who are selected for testing will be assigned a QR code from Test Nebraska and offered a time slot on either Monday or Tuesday. Individuals chosen can decline if they so choose, UNK said.