UNL reports 35 new cases; third sorority in quarantine following cluster
A third Greek house at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is under quarantine following a cluster of coronavirus cases at the chapter house, as the campus reported an additional 35 positive tests Friday.

Kappa Kappa Gamma, at 616 N. 16th St., entered quarantine after five confirmed cases were reported among its members.

Kappa Alpha Theta and Delta Delta Delta both had five cases and were quarantined earlier this week.

UNL started in-person classes on Monday.

As of Friday, the state's flagship university campus had 142 total reported cases of the coronavirus.

Most are from clusters linked to social gatherings and not classes, the health department said. But a total of 114 of the 251 coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County this week stem from tests done on UNL students and employees.

UNL coronavirus dashboard goes live; 107 cases reported since Aug. 12

The data about cases from UNL is collected by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and shared with the university, which posts it on its dashboard, Health Director Pat Lopez said.

The health department is not collecting data about self-reported cases, as was included in the case counts at two sororities in social media posts by the university earlier this week, Lopez said, but only lab-confirmed cases.

At Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's news conference Friday, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said he continues to have confidence in the mechanisms put in place by the university to control viral spread on campus, including testing for those who need it, contact tracing and quarantine capabilities.

He said it also remains incumbent upon students to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks indoors or when students are in close proximity outside.

While UNL is "very comfortable" with the level of testing it's done to date, Green said administrators are watching the testing capability on other campuses, and may explore options to boost its capacity.

UNL reports COVID-19 cases at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority

Earlier Friday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney said it will start randomly testing about 150 people on campus through Test Nebraska starting next week.

Students, faculty and staff who are selected for testing will be assigned a QR code from Test Nebraska and offered a time slot on either Monday or Tuesday. Individuals chosen can decline if they so choose, UNK said.

"This testing will give us a clearer picture of what's happening on campus," said John Falconer, UNK's senior advisor to the chancellor. "We can use these results to identify potential trends within the UNK community and better inform our decision-making related to COVID-19."

Gaylor Baird said Friday city and university leaders know college students want to be back on campuses in Lincoln and have watched as postsecondary institutions in other states have sent students home or transitioned back to remote learning.

'We're counting on you': UNL chancellor says semester's success depends on student behavior

"I think kids here in Nebraska know what's at stake. They've seen what's at stake," Gaylor Baird said.

She echoed Green, saying students need to follow public health guidelines like hand washing, wearing masks and being willing to be tested.

"There's no shame in having a positive case," Gaylor Baird said.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

