UNL removed from AAUP list of censured universities

Once regents signed off on the plan, the process of lifting censure neared its end, but was "temporarily derailed" earlier this summer amid an effort to ban the teaching of critical race theory at NU.

According to the AAUP, the effort to remove UNL from the Censure List was halted when Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who is also running for governor, introduced a resolution opposing the "imposition" of critical race theory on students.

After the board defeated the proposed resolution 5-3 in August, the AAUP interviewed two administrators and several faculty, the final step of its process before recommending UNL be removed from censure.

The AAUP representative who conducted the interview found UNL's policies have "certain improved in response to AAUP's censure," with no one interviewed in favor of keeping the campus on the list.

In a statement, the Nebraska Chapter of the AAUP said the changes to the disciplinary procedures approved by regents strengthened UNL's education and research missions.

"The pressure applied by the AAUP's censure, combined with the collaboration of faculty in UNL's AAUP chapter and Faculty Senate, standing together with others across the university to push for positive change, produced real results," the chapter said in a statement.