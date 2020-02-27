UNL recalls 4 students from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recalled four students studying abroad in South Korea this week after the Centers for Disease Control issued a recommendation to avoid all nonessential travel to the Asian country.

On Monday, the CDC elevated its travel advisory to Level 3 following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 respiratory illness in South Korea.

South Korea announced 505 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,766 people, including a U.S. soldier, who have tested positive for the virus.

Globally, over the last two months, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the disease and at least 2,700 people have died.

While the number of new cases in China has slowed, other countries -- including South Korea -- have seen increases in how many people have tested positive for the disease.

The alert earlier this week prompted UNL to take steps to bring home students who are in the country. A fifth student who was preparing to leave for South Korea canceled their plans.

"When the CDC went to its highest level, that requires us to cancel all UNL-sponsored travel," spokeswoman Leslie Reed said.