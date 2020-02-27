UNL recalls 4 students from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recalled four students studying abroad in South Korea this week after the Centers for Disease Control issued a recommendation to avoid all nonessential travel to the Asian country.
On Monday, the CDC elevated its travel advisory to Level 3 following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 respiratory illness in South Korea.
South Korea announced 505 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,766 people, including a U.S. soldier, who have tested positive for the virus.
Globally, over the last two months, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the disease and at least 2,700 people have died.
While the number of new cases in China has slowed, other countries -- including South Korea -- have seen increases in how many people have tested positive for the disease.
The alert earlier this week prompted UNL to take steps to bring home students who are in the country. A fifth student who was preparing to leave for South Korea canceled their plans.
"When the CDC went to its highest level, that requires us to cancel all UNL-sponsored travel," spokeswoman Leslie Reed said.
UNL previously suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China, where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan.
The CDC issued a Level 3 warning recommending travelers avoid China on Jan. 6, which triggered an executive memorandum put into place by former NU President Hank Bounds in 2018.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL had suspended its China-bound programs for the 2020 spring semester and will continue to monitor the conditions before making a decision about summer travel.
You have free articles remaining.
At a news conference in the White House Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump said U.S. schools should take steps to respond to the coronavirus, while he also sought to downplay the risk of an outbreak on American soil.
"I think schools should be preparing," Trump said. "Get ready just in case."
Top leaders at NU met earlier Wednesday after the CDC urged educators to start discussing contingency plans should students, faculty or staff on any of its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha or Kearney test positive for the virus, spokeswoman Melissa Lee said.
According to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, American schools should consider closing, asking students to attend online courses or splitting classes into smaller groups.
Lee said NU administrators from business and finance, academic affairs and information technology discussed what moving courses online would entail and if the university had the capacity to make that switch.
NU also talked about how it would go about canceling events, closing residence halls or accommodating international students who couldn't go back to their home countries because of travel restrictions.
No plans have been finalized at NU at this time, however.
"We want to put together a plan first and figure out how we will communicate it and how it will be used," Lee said.
The CDC recommends people avoid contact with sick people, regularly wash their hands and seek medical advice if they believe they are getting sick and start showing symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.
UNL, UNO or UNMC students who believe they are experiencing symptoms related to coronavirus are encouraged to contact their respective student health centers.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS