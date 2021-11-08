 Skip to main content
UNL pulls back on COVID testing amid higher vaccination rates, low case counts
UNL pulls back on COVID testing amid higher vaccination rates, low case counts

  Updated
UNL COVID-19 testing

Testing assistants work the drive-through at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus COVID-19 testing site east of Memorial Stadium on Jan. 19, 2021. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

With vaccination rates nearly 80% and the on-campus spread of COVID remaining low, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will end mandatory weekly testing for students, faculty and staff who have not gotten a shot.

Instead, the unvaccinated and those who have chosen not to voluntarily register their vaccines with the university will be selected at random to provide a saliva sample moving forward, UNL said Monday.

The new testing regimen will affect roughly 6,000 students, faculty and staff, UNL said, and has the support of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Those selected will be notified in an email beginning this Thursday and must submit to testing between Sunday and Wednesday of the following week.

A negative test will grant those individuals access certain buildings on campus through the Safer Community App, which has been in use at UNL since January.

UNL also announced new testing locations and schedules, which include:

* Nebraska Union and Nebraska East Union, Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 8 to 11 a.m.

* East Memorial Stadium for drive-through testing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Testing exemptions remain in place for those who qualify, included for anyone who tested positive for COVID within the previous 90 days.

A university spokeswoman said the move back to random mitigation testing marked a positive development for the flagship campus in the fight against the pandemic.

After recording a 4.6% positivity rate at the start of the school year, UNL's positivity rate has hovered between 1% and 1.5% over the last two months, according to the university's dashboard.

But, if COVID case counts begin to increase, UNL could once again move to a broader testing strategy.

UNL is once again encouraging students to get tested for COVID prior to Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

Plans for testing protocols for the spring semester will be announced at a later date, UNL said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

