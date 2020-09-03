UNL proposes cutting $18.9 million in faculty, staff positions over three years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leaders at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday proposed eliminating $18.9 million in faculty and staff positions over the next three years as it seeks to close a $38.2 million budget gap.

The proposal from Chancellor Ronnie Green to UNL's Academic Planning Committee also seeks to cut textiles, dance and hospitality programs at the state's flagship campus.

"I wish it were not necessary to look at the need to eliminate faculty positions and academic programs," Green said in an email to campus on Thursday. "However, in the current financial environment, it is unavoidable."

Earlier this year, NU system President Ted Carter said campuses would need to find $43 million in cuts to address a budget shortfall created by the coronavirus pandemic, with UNL's share of the total cuts being $25.8 million.

But because of an existing budget shortfall created by lower-than-expected tuition revenue, UNL will seek to slash a total of 8% -- $38.2 million -- from its state-aided budget in two phases of reductions.

The first, made earlier this week to trim $16.4 million from UNL's state-aided budget funded through tuition revenue and state appropriations, eliminated 60 non-academic positions and enacted $6.9 million in operational savings.