UNL plans graduation ceremonies on weekend of Dec. 20-21

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer about 1,400 degrees during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.
Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 and one for those earning bachelor's degrees at 9 a.m. Dec. 21.
The College of Law will award Juris Doctor degrees during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at McCollum Hall, 1875 N. 42nd St.
Kwame Dawes, award-winning poet and professor of English, will deliver the undergraduate commencement address.
You have free articles remaining.
Born in Ghana and raised in Jamaica, Dawes is the author of more than 35 books and the editor of numerous others. His most recent poetry collection, “Nebraska,” was published this year.
The university will present Mike Johanns, former U.S. senator, former U.S. secretary of agriculture and former Nebraska governor, with an honorary Doctor of Laws during the undergraduate ceremony.
L.J. McElravy, associate professor of leadership and associate dean of graduate student professional development, will give the address to graduate students. Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, will speak to the law graduates.
No tickets are required, and all seating is general admission. The arena enforces a clear-bag policy that limits the size and type of bag that may be brought into the venue.
Paid on-street and garage parking is available in the Haymarket. Parking in the Red 1 Garage is available for $3 and can be reserved at parkandgo.org.
Parking is also available in the festival space north of the arena, but the north entrance to the arena will not be open for commencement.