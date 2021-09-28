UNL planning mixed-use development with senior housing on former Cushman site

“Our concept is centered on establishing an international-tailored, intergenerational and unity-focused neighborhood that allows for a live-work-play environment,” Scott wrote in a letter to the selection committee.

Bill Nunez, UNL vice chancellor for business and finance, said the project, which will include independent, assisted and memory care living units, envisioned a “creative use of the space.”

Along with major renovations of the Link at the College of Engineering and Mabel Lee Hall — projects funded with help from the Legislature — Nunez said UNL also wants to focus on growth and optimizing campus density.

By offering a long-term lease on the former Cushman site for a percentage of the revenues generated, UNL sees a way to make progress toward that goal, Nunez added.

“I think it lends itself pretty nicely to what doesn’t exist near campus,” he said.

UNL said the project is still in the early stages, and university groups and developers are planning to engage with the Malone neighborhood, Cultural Centers Coalition of Lincoln, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and others on how Unity Commons can serve several constituencies.