UNL planning for in-person commencement ceremonies, weather permitting

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln plans to recognize new graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

The undergraduate commencement ceremony will be staged outdoors at Memorial Stadium on May 8, with May 9 set aside as a rain date.

“I am very excited that our UNL graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage and have their families there with them to celebrate this incredible milestone in their lives,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a news release. “Commencement at UNL is a very special tradition, made even more special this year by being able to celebrate in such an iconic Husker setting.”

Before the start of the pandemic, UNL staged its commencement ceremonies indoors at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

So that graduates and their guests can maintain proper distancing, undergraduates will be divided into two groups for separate ceremonies at Memorial Stadium.

The ceremony at 10 a.m. will include graduates of the colleges of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Architecture, Business, Journalism and Mass Communications, Fine and Performing Arts and the UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service.