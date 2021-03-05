UNL planning for classes at full capacity this fall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is planning to resume teaching students in campus classrooms at full capacity this fall, Chancellor Ronnie Green informed students, faculty and staff Friday.

"Classes which are normally taught in-person we expect will largely resume in-person," Green said.

Some classes will continue to meet remotely, including designated online courses and a few courses instructors and students have learned are better conducted online, but "web-conferenced, Zoom classes will be a rare exception," Green wrote in an email.

UNL remains committed to "an in-person campus experience" and is working to be "as close to pre-pandemic activities as we can safely be by fall," the chancellor said.

Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 23.

Green said the university is planning "based on the assumption that by mid-August anyone in the university community who chooses to be vaccinated will have been able to take advantage of that critically important opportunity."