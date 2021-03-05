UNL planning for classes at full capacity this fall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is planning to resume teaching students in campus classrooms at full capacity this fall, Chancellor Ronnie Green informed students, faculty and staff Friday.
"Classes which are normally taught in-person we expect will largely resume in-person," Green said.
Some classes will continue to meet remotely, including designated online courses and a few courses instructors and students have learned are better conducted online, but "web-conferenced, Zoom classes will be a rare exception," Green wrote in an email.
UNL remains committed to "an in-person campus experience" and is working to be "as close to pre-pandemic activities as we can safely be by fall," the chancellor said.
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 23.
Green said the university is planning "based on the assumption that by mid-August anyone in the university community who chooses to be vaccinated will have been able to take advantage of that critically important opportunity."
The level of COVID-19 testing and personal protective measures that will be in effect on campus, including the use of face coverings, will be determined closer to the fall semester "based on local conditions and in close coordination with local public health officials," the chancellor said.
University facilities, including libraries and student unions, will lift restrictions as allowed by directed health measures. Residence halls will continue to offer isolation housing on an as-needed basis.
"Of course, should local circumstances or those on our campus result in an increased threat of COVID-19 transmission, we will adjust these plans as needed to continue to ensure the safety of our UNL community and the greater Lincoln community," Green said.
After finishing the 2019-20 academic year with remote-only learning, many students returned to campus in August for the current school year.
The fall semester was revised to wrap up before Thanksgiving, and different campus testing plans have been in place throughout the school year.
According to the latest information, the university reports 2,651 positive tests involving students and staff since Aug. 12.
Although UNL still is in the planning stages, the chancellor said, the university is providing information to "begin to give you a sense of what to expect" this fall.
