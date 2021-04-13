UNL offers over 6,100 scholarships to Nebraska seniors

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a record in offering more than 6,100 universitywide scholarships to the 2021 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. About four out of five admitted resident students have been offered an academic scholarship. The university is also on pace to receive a record number of first-year applications.
“We believe in the power of every student, which is why we see these awards as an investment in their future and in the communities they will serve after graduating,” said Patrick Winter, associate vice chancellor for academic services and enrollment management. “We’re proud of everything our incoming students have achieved this year amid a global pandemic. We’re committed to supporting these students as they plan for their future.”
The awards offered include the new Nebraska Career Scholarship. Approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in August 2020, the scholarship is aimed at filling high-skill, high-demand and high-wage jobs in Nebraska by providing a direct connection between the classroom and careers.
Students who demonstrate strong academic potential and are interested in careers such as engineering, mathematics and computer information systems are eligible and will be required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before they graduate.
Incoming Husker freshmen and transfer students are the first cohort of students to receive the Nebraska Career Scholarship.
“With one of the lowest tuition rates in the Big Ten, we’re proud to make a high-quality, affordable university education accessible for students and their families,” said Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships and financial aid and interim director of Husker Hub.
Beyond these scholarships, the university has extended its priority deadline to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by one month, to May 1. The extension gives students additional time to complete the FAFSA and qualify for need-based aid, including the Nebraska Promise — the university’s financial aid program that guarantees tuition will be covered for qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.
“We expect to make additional aid offers throughout April,” Brown said. “While Nebraska is open to visitors for limited-capacity visits, we’re also connecting with students online through Husker Hub virtual visits — no appointment necessary. We want to develop meaningful one-to-one relationships with students and families as they plan their path to Nebraska, no matter how we connect.”
In addition to the programs listed, colleges and departments offer various scholarships to first-year students. Students offered scholarships have until May 1 to secure their scholarship with the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid by submitting their enrollment deposit to the Office of Admissions.
Students or families who have questions about financial aid, scholarships, grants or any other aspect of paying for college can contact Husker Hub at huskerhub@unl.edu or (402) 472-2030 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Husker Hub is a one-stop center that offers integrated services from the offices of Scholarships and Financial Aid, University Registrar, Bursar and Student Accounts. Students and families can also connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions at admissions@unl.edu or 402-472-2023.
Scholarships offered are:
Chancellor’s Tuition Scholarships are awarded to finalists in nationally recognized scholar competitions and are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. This award pays full tuition for full-time students with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
Chancellor’s Leadership Class Scholarships are one-year awards of $1,000. The award recognizes and rewards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.
David Distinguished Tuition Scholarships recognize students for their academic merit and are $3,500, with the potential for renewal for up to four years. The scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law.
The Davis-Chambers Scholarship is a minimum of $2,000 (up to full direct cost of attendance) renewable award for talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds.
The Husker Study and Stay Scholarship is a one-year, $1,200 tuition award plus a four-year, $500 housing credit for students who have demonstrated academic promise.
The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
The Native American Heritage Tuition Scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the Native American community or backgrounds and are prepared to use such knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students. Students receive a renewable scholarship worth a minimum of $2,000 a year, up to the full direct cost of attendance.
The Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship is based on academic achievement, admission scores, GPA and information in the student’s personal statement.
The Nebraska Career Scholarship program, funded directly by the state of Nebraska, supports students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields such as engineering, mathematics, health care and information technology. Scholarship recipients are required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before graduation.
Nebraska Emerging Leaders Tuition Scholarships are awarded to students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile; attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs; and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000, with potential for renewal, and participate in a leadership curriculum.
Pepsi Service Scholarships are awarded to those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school. The scholarship is a one-year, $1,000 award.
The Regents Scholar Tuition Commitment is awarded to Nebraska students who have demonstrated academic excellence and is among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. This award pays full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
Following is a list of area scholarship earners by high school:
Ashland-Greenwood:
Grant Buller, Husker Power.
Abigail Craven, Husker Traditions.
Alexa Edmisten, Husker Power.
Raquel Garman, Husker Power.
Jaylyn Horton, Husker Power.
Kiara Libal, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Aiden Lindley, Regents.
Brody Maack, Husker Power.
Camryn Ray, Regents.
Matthew Schuster, Husker Power.
McKenna Sender, Husker Power.
Taylor Smith, David.
Nick Starns, Regents.
Briana Sulentic, Husker Study and Stay.
Zachery Thorell, Husker Power.
Carly vonRentzell, Husker Power.
Esmie Williams, Husker Power.
Cleo Wills, Husker Traditions.
Auburn:
Kylie Allen, Pepsi and Regents.
Chloe Baldwin, Husker Power.
Cameron Binder, Husker Power.
Daniel Frary, Husker Traditions.
Kierra Glenn, David, Nebraska Achievement and Pepsi.
Shalyn Harris, Husker Traditions.
Rehbeka Knowlton, Husker Traditions.
Emily LaBalle, Husker Study and Stay.
Derek Mason, Regents.
Nathyn Murphy, Husker Study and Stay.
Meadow Rightsell, Husker Power.
Marissa Roybal, Husker Power.
Justin Vanderboegh, Husker Traditions.
Beatrice:
Kaitlyn Church, Husker Power.
Colten Daake, Husker Traditions.
Logan Damme, Regents.
Colt Dittbrenner, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Adam Erikson, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Connor Freitag, Husker Study and Stay.
Julianna Hemmingsen, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Reganne Henning, Husker Traditions.
Izabel Hock, Husker Traditions.
Zane Hoffman, Husker Study and Stay.
Anna Ideus, Husker Traditions.
Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn, Husker Power.
Connor Lueders, Husker Power.
Chester McGrury, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement.
Max Meyer, Husker Power.
Cole Miller, Regents.
Roel Navarrete, Regents.
Dylan Norris, Husker Study and Stay.
Makenna Parde, Husker Traditions.
Walker Petersen, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Jace Pethoud, Husker Traditions.
Avery Plessel, David and Nebraska Achievement.
Emily Rempel, Nebraska Achievement.
Hayden Seibert, Husker Traditions.
Devin Smith, David.
Katelin Teet, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Addyson Timmerman, Husker Power.
Chaney Weiss, Husker Traditions.
Nicholas Witulski, Nebraska Achievement.
Madison Wolter, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Ty Young, Husker Study and Stay.
Centennial:
Madison Avery, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Jillian Bailey, David.
Logan Cast, Regents.
Daylee Dey, Husker Study and Stay.
Samuel Dunbar, David.
Rayshun Foreman, Husker Traditions.
Cooper Gierhan, Husker Power.
Kierra Green, Husker Power.
Kate Hirschfeld, Regents.
Ryan Payne, Husker Power.
Lexus Prochaska, Husker Power.
Kiley Rathjen, Husker Traditions.
Carson Richters, Husker Traditions.
Morgan Steckly, Husker Power.
Jaycee Stuhr, Husker Traditions.
Kailey Ziegler, Husker Traditions.
College View Academy:
Elijah Bollinger, Husker Traditions.
Crete:
Ashlyn Adam, Regents.
Zachary Binder, Regents.
Ilysa Blake, Regents.
Kathia Dimas, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Isaac Ebke, David.
Alyssa Henkel, Husker Power.
Kathryn Holling, David.
Antonia Krasser, Husker Traditions.
Kendall Le Phung, Regents.
Vanessa Lorenzo Aguilar, Husker Power.
Kylie Meinke, David.
Isabella Montejo, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Tram Ngo, Regents.
Karl Ring, Husker Power.
Cassidy Skillett, David.
Kaidan Smith, Husker Study and Stay.
Alejandra Vadillo, Regents.
David City:
Payton Andel, David.
Maya Couch, Husker Traditions.
Clayton Harris, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Shelby Hein, Husker Study and Stay.
Keyan Helgoth, Husker Power.
Dylan Vodicka, Husker Traditions.
David City Aquinas:
Russell Brezina, Regents.
Brian Cech, Husker Power.
Rylan Chromy, Regents.
John Dalton, Husker Traditions.
Madisen Jelinek, Husker Traditions.
Brett Kobza, Husker Power.
Jonathan Luna, Husker Power.
Kyle Napier, Husker Power.
Julia Nemec, Husker Traditions.
Ruth Plasek, Husker Traditions and Pepsi.
Andrew Schmid, Husker Power.
Benjamin Shonka, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Jacob Witter, Regents.
Zachary Zitek, Husker Study and Stay.
Diller-Odell:
Turner Faxon, Husker Power.
Paxton Mohr, Husker Power.
Jadyn Schultis, Husker Traditions.
Korey Theye, Regents.
Dorchester:
Makenzie Goddard, Husker Power.
Mackenzie Jirsa, Husker Power.
Holly Nigh, Chancellor's Leadership and Husker Power.
Abigail Zoubek, Husker Study and Stay.
Jacee Zoubek, David.
East Butler:
Julia Dvorak, Husker Power.
Justin Dvorak, Husker Power.
Jared Roth, David and Nebraska Career.
Madison Spatz, Husker Study and Stay.
Adaline Sullivan, Husker Study and Stay.
Elmwood-Murdock:
Noah Arent, Husker Traditions.
Rylee Hogue, Husker Traditions.
August Pope, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Maggie Richter, Husker Traditions.
Kylee Rieflin, Husker Power.
Breanna Romero, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Exeter-Milligan:
Clint Oldehoeft, Husker Study and Stay.
Jaiden Papik, Husker Traditions.
Fairbury:
Taryn Arnold, Husker Power.
Taylor Gustafson, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Briaunna Knothe, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Josi Mans, Husker Study and Stay.
Erica Mosher, David, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Page Nippert, Husker Traditions.
Brynn Novotny, Regents.
Jadyn Rasmussen, Husker Traditions.
Keely Schramm, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Brylee Yantz, David.
Freeman:
Taylor Anderson, Husker Power.
Abigail Braden, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Amber Dorn, Husker Power.
Isabella Haner, Regents.
Emma Hemminger, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Brooklyn Ideus, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Ashton Niles, Husker Power.
Holden Ruse, David and Nebraska Career.
Friend:
Abigail Eberspacher, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Keagan Newsome, Husker Power.
Katelynn Schluter, Nebraska Achievement.
Home school, or high school not listed:
Eliot Anderson, David and Nebraska Career. (Lincoln)
Anna Dirrim, David. (Lincoln)
Sydney Donahoo, Husker Power. (Lincoln)
David Fox, Regents. (Lincoln)
Lucas Gividen, Nebraska Emerging Leader. (Lincoln)
Richard Graham, Husker Power. (Lincoln)
Jonathan Handley, Regents. (Waverly)
Olivia Hayes, Husker Traditions. (Lincoln)
Zachary Hendrickson, David. (Lincoln)
Alura Long, Regents. (Lincoln)
Dorothy Marks, Regents. (Lincoln)
Tyler McMann, Regents. (Ceresco)
Rachel Moeller, Regents. (Eagle)
Sophia Polk, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader. (Lincoln)
Emily Rogers, Regents. (Lincoln)
Michael Ryan, Husker Traditions. (Lincoln)
Lydia Schmucker, Husker Power. (Waverly)
Katelyn Snyder, Regents. (Beaver Crossing)
Daniel Vinton, Husker Traditions. (Lincoln)
Trinity Vinton, Husker Traditions. (Lincoln)
Johnson-Brock:
Maxum Kahland, Husker Power.
Aiden Ottemann, Husker Power.
Kyria Spruth-Janssen, Husker Traditions.
Emily Wenzl, Husker Power.
Johnson County Central:
Jackson Leuenberger, Husker Traditions.
Saylor Rother, David.
Ruby Valles, Husker Power.
Lincoln:
Julisa Aburto Sanchez, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Lola Agena, Husker Power.
Zahra'a Al-Ghareeb, Nebraska Achievement.
Zaineb Aljumayaat, Husker Power.
Jack Amen, Regents.
Darius Banks, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Emerson Borakove, Regents.
Malea Bussard, Regents.
Sophia Bussard, Husker Power.
Valentina Catalano, Regents.
Hannah Cowins, Nebraska Achievement.
Calvin Dao, Regents.
Jason Delgado, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Olivia DiLillo, Regents.
Naw Eh, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kelly Fedderson, Husker Traditions.
Charis Franks, Regents.
Maria Garcia, Regents.
Jenin Gatnoor, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Alexis Giles, Nebraska Achievement.
Rhianna Golebiewski, Husker Power.
Basmala Hamad, Regents.
Bailey Hanson, Husker Power.
Emma Harner, Regents.
Maliya Harrison, Husker Power.
Zahraa Hashem, Davis and Nebraska Achievement.
Kayran Haskan, Husker Power.
Zahra Hasnawi, Husker Traditions.
Reanna Havlat, Husker Study and Stay.
Aden Hester, Regents.
Carson Hillhouse, Husker Traditions.
Jaiden Hinzman, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Tess Homan, Husker Power.
Gabrielle Hope, Husker Power.
Hser Hei Htoo, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Keh Pwa Htoo, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kyndal Hudson, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement.
Elias Hunt, David.
Jasurbek Iskandarov, Regents.
Anika James, Husker Traditions.
Alexandria Jurgens, Husker Power.
Jacob Kelly, Regents.
Serina Kendrick, Regents.
Gillian Kohl, Chancellor's.
Hunter Kuehn, Husker Power.
Nyoka Lasu, Nebraska Achievement.
Jacob Lawrence, Regents.
Amy Le, Nebraska Achievement.
Nguyen Le, Husker Traditions.
LaShayva Madlock, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Anh Mai, Regents.
Janna Marley, Regents.
Helen Martinez, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Nielly Martinez, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Camille McWilliams, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Jessup Mehlin, Regents.
Jessica Montoya Martinez, Husker Power.
Ba Moo, Pepsi and Regents.
Lauren Moon, Regents.
Mason Morrow, Husker Study and Stay.
Kataryna Morton, Regents.
Dominic Murray, Husker Power.
Ameera Naif, Nebraska Achievement.
Alex Nguyen, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Bach Nguyen, Regents.
Cecelia Nguyen, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Dat Nguyen, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Elvin Nguyen, Regents.
Jessie Nguyen, Regents.
Loc Nguyen, Regents.
Thy Nguyen, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Mige Nikang, Husker Power.
Betty Nimely, Husker Power.
Hailey Olberding, Pepsi and Regents.
Evada Palmer, Pepsi and Regents.
Audrey Perry, Husker Traditions.
Taylor Powell, Regents.
Michael Pritchett-Madden, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Sidda Pultz, Husker Traditions.
Joseph Rager, Husker Power.
Colin Rains, Nebraska Achievement.
Samantha Roblyer, Husker Traditions.
Lizbeth Rojas Montoya, Husker Power.
Daniela Santillan, Husker Study and Stay.
Hallie Schwab, Husker Traditions.
Grace Shepherd, Husker Traditions.
Lydia Skold, Husker Study and Stay.
Katherine Smith, Regents.
Maureen Sughroue, Husker Traditions.
Skyleigh Taylor, Nebraska Achievement.
Quinton Thew, Husker Power.
Nyankoor Timothy, Nebraska Achievement.
Katharine Wandsnider, Husker Study and Stay.
Morgan Weis, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Career.
Marcella Wies, Husker Study and Stay.
Lincoln Christian:
Gabriel Ackman, Husker Study and Stay.
Makylee Ailes, Husker Power.
Drew Beukelman, Husker Power.
Jonas Burgher, Regents.
Jacob Byers, David and Nebraska Career.
Addyson Calfee, Regents.
Grant Doty, Husker Traditions.
Samuel Driewer, Husker Power.
Olivia Farmen, Regents.
Joshua Free, Husker Power.
Sasha Glenn, Husker Traditions.
Kayla Hans, Husker Traditions.
Zacoben Haralson, Husker Traditions.
Alex Koch, David.
Brady McGerr, Husker Power.
Gavin McGerr, Husker Traditions.
Evan Novosad, Husker Traditions.
Myles Olesen, Husker Power.
Benjamin Rickels, Regents.
Noah Sauberan, Regents.
Henry Smith, Husker Traditions.
Carson Tvrdy, Husker Traditions.
Jonathan Xing, Regents.
Lincoln East:
Madalynn Abele, Pepsi and Regents.
Haider Al-Barakat, Regents.
Joseph Allen, Regents.
Jacob Amisano, Husker Power and Nebraska Career.
Grady Arndt, Regents.
Madeline August, David.
John Babe, Regents.
Emilee Bailey, Regents.
Tyson Barnard, Husker Power.
Grace Barton, Husker Power.
Grant Bauman, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Elise Benson, Husker Traditions and Pepsi.
Madison Billheimer, Husker Power.
Grady Bischof, Husker Traditions.
Sarah Borovich, Regents.
Grant Bowden, David.
Carly Bredthauer, Regents.
Olivia Brehm, Regents.
Katelyn Breitbarth, Regents.
Macey Brodd, Husker Power.
Gabriel Broman, Husker Power.
Emma Brown, Regents.
Patrick Brown, Husker Power.
Breanna Brunsman, Regents.
Makena Callam, Husker Power.
Nina Campbell, Regents.
James Carstens, Husker Power.
Clara Catlin, Regents.
Wei-Qi Chan, Regents.
Lucas Chen, Regents.
Eric Chobanyan, David and Nebraska Career.
Norah Christenson, Regents.
McKellan Clarke, Regents.
Ethan Clinchard, Regents.
Camden Cohn, Husker Traditions.
Anna Cooper, Regents.
Taylor Courtney, Husker Traditions.
Stella Criswell, Husker Traditions.
Emily Dohmen, Regents.
Matthew Donsig, Regents.
Ella Drews, David.
Jenna Duensing, Husker Traditions.
Isabelle Dunning-Ward, Husker Power.
Oliver Edwards, Husker Power.
Allison Eilers, Husker Traditions.
Isabel Essink, Regents.
Seth Eveland, Husker Traditions.
Emma Farritor, Regents.
Peter Ferguson, David and Nebraska Career.
Thaddeus Fonck, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Ryleigh Forch, Husker Power.
Annette Foreman, Regents.
Andrew Gates, Husker Traditions.
Cooper Green, Regents.
Hollan Griesch, David.
Elizabeth Guevara, Regents.
Aidan Hand, Regents.
Nathaly Hanson, Husker Power.
Lily Harms, Husker Study and Stay.
Nicolas Harris, Regents.
Elizabeth Hayes, Husker Power.
Evan Heller, Husker Traditions.
Carmen Hillhouse, Regents.
Anna Hoesch, Husker Power.
Ealynn Hsu, Regents.
Andreas Huscher, Regents.
Brooke James, Regents.
Snigdha Jangala, David.
Lily Jansen, Husker Power.
Alexander Johnson, Husker Traditions.
Isabella Johnson, Husker Power.
Kimberly Johnson, Husker Traditions.
Samarah Johnson, Husker Power.
Tamia Johnson, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Emily Jordan, Husker Study and Stay.
Aidan Jurgens, Husker Traditions.
Case Jurgens, Husker Power.
Leighton Kasik, Husker Traditions.
Chase Kavanaugh, Regents.
Halfeen Khudaida, Husker Power.
Dylan Kimmerling, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Breanna Kirby, Husker Study and Stay.
Alyssa Kittok, Husker Power.
Brandon Kleen, Regents.
Aiden Knopik, Regents.
Isabel Knutson, Regents.
Megan Kolbe, Regents.
Andrzej Korlacki, Regents.
Hayden Korn, David.
Abigail Kreifels, Regents.
Abigail Kreikemeier, Husker Power.
Gavin Kreycik, Husker Traditions.
Audrey Krieger, Husker Traditions.
Ella Laessig, Regents.
Rylen Lanning, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Payton Larson, Husker Traditions.
Kyana Le, Regents.
Kyle Le, Husker Power, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Joshua Lee, Regents.
Macy Lenz, Husker Traditions.
Sarah Logan, Husker Power.
Jack Loudon, David.
Ava Mackrill, Husker Power.
Nyantiop Mading, Husker Power.
Jason Manzitto, Husker Power.
Savannah Mayer, Husker Power.
Anirudh Mazumdar, Regents.
Molly McGroarty, Husker Power.
Seamus McNear, Husker Power.
Collin Miigerl, Regents.
Matalyn Miller, David.
Jenna Muma, Regents.
Kyleigh Murray, Regents.
Sarah Nass, Husker Traditions.
Addison Nelson, David.
Rachel Nelson, David.
Jullian Nguyen, Husker Power.
Jordan Olsen, Regents.
Addison Parde, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Lori Peer, David.
Brooke Peltz, Husker Power.
Avery Penn, Regents.
Taylor Peter, Husker Power.
Connor Peterson, Regents.
Haley Peterson, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Naree Philavanh, Husker Study and Stay.
Jacey Priest, Regents.
Alexandra Puls, Regents.
Samavi Rafique, Pepsi and Regents.
Carlie Randall, Husker Power.
Ashlyn Rasmussen, Regents.
Landon Reichmuth, Regents.
Anna Renard, Regents.
Anna Riley, Regents.
Tyson Romero, Husker Power.
Hayden Rooney, Husker Power.
Kennedy Ruisinger, Husker Traditions.
Emma Rust, Husker Power.
Sef Sarroub-Le Sueur, Regents.
Hudson Scherer, Husker Traditions.
Alora Schneider, Regents.
Kaci Shaw, Husker Power and Nebraska Career.
Evan Sloope, Husker Power.
Allexis Smith, Regents.
Chad Smith, Regents.
Kathryn Softley, David and Pepsi.
Minjae Song, Regents.
Pratham Soni, Husker Traditions.
Tanner Spence, Regents.
Aedan Strauss, Husker Traditions.
Toni Stumpff, David.
Olivia Swanson, Husker Power.
Alina Tishkov, David.
Alexa Trucke, Regents.
Emily Vaggalis, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Brayan Van Meter, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement.
Isabella Villanueva, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Cambry Waddell, Regents.
Kai Waddell, Regents.
Luke Waldman, Husker Traditions.
Elena Watts, Husker Power.
Adelaide Weiand, Husker Study and Stay.
Caleb Welsh, Regents.
Ethan Welsh, David.
Jacob Whiston, Regents.
Jaylin White, Husker Traditions.
Noah Whyrick, Regents.
Emma Williams, Regents.
Christopher Woerth, Husker Traditions.
Connor Wolf, Husker Traditions.
Grace Wooten, Nebraska Achievement.
Logan Young, Husker Power.
Jingming Yu, Regents.
Jordyn Zehr, Husker Traditions.
Lincoln Lutheran:
Rilee Brazda, Husker Study and Stay.
Derek Brockhaus, Husker Traditions.
Olivia Knox, David.
Matthew Lavicky, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Sonya Lueking, Husker Power.
Charis Ovwigho, Husker Traditions.
Joshua Puelz, Regents.
Zachary Ringler, Husker Power.
Dylan Steider, Husker Power.
Lincoln North Star:
Nadim Al-ramahy, David.
Mohammad Al-Robaie, Regents.
Fatmah Ali, Regents.
Ashley Alvarado, Husker Power.
Christopher Alvarez, Regents.
Maya Anthens, Regents.
Miranda Arizola, Husker Power.
Trista Armstrong, David.
Ryan Bajc, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Samuel Barnard, Husker Power.
Owen Barrow, Husker Traditions.
Nicholas Bolich, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Achievement.
Haley Bourassa, Chancellor's Leadership, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement.
Elias Brown, Regents.
Svyatoslav Brychka, Husker Power.
Laura Bui, Regents.
Payton Burklund, Regents.
Tala Canby, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
William Cao, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Liem Chot, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Adrian Cordero, Husker Power.
Ava Cowan, Husker Power.
Sophia Cox, Husker Study and Stay.
Taneesha Curovic, Husker Traditions.
Amy Dang, Regents.
Ayden Davis, Regents.
Chloe Deabler, Regents.
Koen Dietrich, David.
Dion Duong, Husker Study and Stay.
Paige Eilers, Regents.
Rylie Eilers, Regents.
Margaret Eisenbarth, Husker Power.
Connor Eitzmann, Regents.
Maya Elias, Nebraska Achievement.
Michelle Espinosa, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Dominic Ferraro, Regents.
Zamantha Figueroa Gonzalez, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Ashton Fleming, Husker Study and Stay.
Hazel Flowers, Regents.
Mason Goeschel, Husker Power.
Maram Hadi, David.
Grace Hemmerling, Regents.
Joshua Henning, Husker Power.
Tatum Hilger, Regents.
Julianna Holloway, Husker Power.
Lana Huetson, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Hansen Huynh, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Dylan Ives, Regents.
Katelyn Jones, Husker Traditions.
Jordan Joyner, Husker Power.
Aidan Klein, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Matthew Kopplin, Regents.
Maxwell Kvittem, Husker Power.
Albina Kysorets, Husker Traditions.
Emma Langomas, Husker Power.
Amy Le, Regents.
Anh Le, Pepsi and Regents.
McKenna Lewton, Regents.
Kendra Limon, Husker Power.
Sydney Lorenz, Husker Power.
Paul Mai, Regents.
Seth Messersmith, Nebraska Achievement.
Amani Mfinanga, Husker Power.
Blake Milisits, Husker Power.
Muzn Mohamed, Nebraska Achievement.
Shauna Moran, Regents.
Zakary Muir, Husker Power.
Paige Myers, Regents.
Brooke Nelson, Regents.
Kylie Newkirk, Regents.
Alex Nguyen, David, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Andy Nguyen, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Carlene Nguyen, Regents.
Jannie Nguyen, Husker Power.
Lewis Nguyen, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Charlotte Olberding, Husker Traditions.
Sarah Omar, Regents.
Karam Omari, Husker Power.
Mason Pair, Husker Power.
Seanna Patterson, Regents.
Cynthia Perez Rodriguez, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Jason Phan, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Tan Phan, Regents.
Tommy Phan, Regents.
Olivia Pospisil, David.
Carter Probst, Regents.
Roberto Rendon, Husker Power.
Gabriella Renteria, Nebraska Achievement.
Sofia Renteria, Husker Study and Stay.
Irving Salinas, Regents.
Jake Seip, Regents.
Jada Skalak, Regents.
Kyle Soto, Regents.
Leelee Sunday, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Lesley Swartz, Regents.
Abigail Taber, Husker Study and Stay.
Hanna Tran, Husker Power.
Henry Tran, Regents.
Tyler Tran, Husker Power.
Stephany Uirbe Villegas, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Estrella Uribe Villegas, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Marilyn Vargas, Husker Power.
McKenna Varlack, Husker Power.
Jacob Vollbrecht, Regents.
Ian Vondrak, Nebraska Achievement.
Delaney Warner, Husker Power.
Tryphena Wells, Regents.
Mya White, Nebraska Achievement.
Ellie Whitfield, Husker Power.
Lindsey Wiegert, Husker Power.
Gage Witcig, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Career.
Madilyn Witcig, Husker Power.
Kylee Woizeski, Husker Power.
Yasmin Worth, Nebraska Achievement.
Ethan Zaborowski, Husker Power.
Madisyn Zeiger, Regents.
Lincoln Northeast:
Sylas Abarr, David.
Dilafruzkhon Ahmadbekova, Husker Power.
Manal Amon, Regents.
Alexis Badura, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Madison Beuning, David.
Alicia Carmona Ponce, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Mayra Carmona Ponce, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Shelby Chesnut, Husker Traditions.
Jezabella Claudio, Husker Power.
Humoom Darweesh, Nebraska Achievement.
Rebecca Edwards, Regents.
Betzy Eumana Bernabe, Husker Power.
Brandon Faulkner, Regents.
Lydia Froschheiser, Husker Power and Nebraska Career.
Megan Haeffner, Regents.
Jay Hendrickson, Regents.
Myiah Hendrix, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Jameson Hoage, Husker Power.
Caleb Holmbeck, Regents.
Jimena Juarez, Regents.
Connor Kildare, Nebraska Achievement.
Sa Kyaw, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Lina Le, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kyla Magee, Husker Traditions.
Doan Mai, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Braxtin Manske, Husker Power.
Jza Nevah McWilliams-Gray, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Anna Nguyen, Regents.
Kaylen Nguyen, Regents.
Kiet Nguyen, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Mina Nguyen, Pepsi and Regents.
Aneesa Parker, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kiley Pham, Pepsi and Regents.
Nga Pham, David, Nebraska Career and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
My Phan, Regents.
Ethan Riegsecker, Regents.
Natalie Robbins, Regents.
Syra Standley, Husker Traditions.
Keanna Dawn Stanley, Regents.
Jayden Starkey, Husker Study and Stay.
Jack Stewart, Regents.
Isaiah Stone, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Samantha Strid, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
D' Kota Thomas, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Jaden Thompson, Husker Power.
Sharon-Rose Tshiela, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Tarin Vocasek, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Franklyn Vogt, Husker Traditions.
Adam Vu, Regents.
Jackson Williams, Husker Traditions.
Claressa Yoakum, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Lincoln Pius X:
Jesse Adame, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Madelyn Ames, Husker Study and Stay.
Ellie Arauza, Husker Traditions.
Jillian Aschoff, David.
Caitlyn Barry, Husker Power.
Ryan Bartek, David.
Emma Baumfalk, Husker Traditions.
Alexander Becker, Chancellor's Leadership and David.
Kaiden Bedient, Regents.
Anna Benes, Husker Power.
Chloe Bohaty, David.
Emily Bousquet, Husker Traditions.
Aaron Bui, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Ellie Bunz, Husker Traditions.
Thomas Butler, David.
Keagan Callahan, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Hallie Carter, Husker Study and Stay.
Julia Castle, Husker Traditions.
Kayleigh Caulder, Husker Power.
Hudson Chadwick, Regents.
Colby Chapelle, Regents.
Bridget Clarke, Husker Power.
Emmalee Cockerill, Chancellor's Leadership and David.
Anna Coffey, David.
Benjamin Crist, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Chandler Crist, Husker Power.
Madeline Davis, Chancellor's Leadership, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Achievement.
Nicole Davis, Husker Power.
Cori Dolan, Chancellor's Leadership, David and Nebraska Career.
Tyler Dougherty, Regents.
Jillian Drozda, Husker Traditions.
Jordan Duchesneau, Husker Power.
Samuel Easley, Husker Traditions.
Julia Elsener, Husker Study and Stay.
Michael Endacott, Husker Traditions.
Jaci Farmer, Husker Power and Nebraska Career.
Madilyn Fitzgerald, Husker Power.
Andrew Foley, Regents.
Sophia Gallagher, Husker Power.
Emma Goeden, Regents.
Conner Gokie, Husker Traditions.
Jake Greisen, Husker Power and Nebraska Career.
Sydney Gubbels, Regents.
Caitlyn Guerra, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Allison Hall, Husker Study and Stay.
Joshua Hall, Husker Power.
Monica Hanus, Pepsi and Regents.
Delaney Hartz, Husker Traditions.
Joseph Heim, Husker Power.
Nicholas Heser, Husker Traditions.
Rachel Heyne, David.
Amanda Hodge, Husker Power.
Jordyn Holt, Husker Power.
Ashtyn Hraban, Husker Power.
Rose Jaros, Husker Study and Stay.
Grant Johnson, Husker Power.
Gregory Johnson, Regents.
Madalyn Johnson, Husker Power.
Nicholas Johnson, Husker Traditions.
Trent Kadavy, Husker Traditions.
Caden Kearns, Regents.
Timothy Kiefel, Husker Power.
Aja King, Husker Power.
Derek Kluck, Regents.
Ryleigh Knobbe, Husker Power.
Cassidy Kobza, Husker Traditions.
Lucy Koenig, David.
Augustine Kohn, Husker Traditions.
Rachel Kolar, Husker Power.
Jason Kolbas, Husker Study and Stay.
Juliana Koperski, Regents.
Emily Korinek, Husker Power.
Andrew Korta, Regents.
Allyson Korus, David.
Luke Kreifels, Regents.
David Krueger, Husker Traditions.
Marissa Kuehn, Husker Power.
Gemma Larsen, Husker Power.
Dominic Lesiak, Husker Power.
Claire Liliedahl, Husker Traditions.
Thomas Linderman, Husker Power.
Brendon Link, Husker Power and Nebraska Career.
William Lovett, Husker Power.
Anthony Mai, Husker Traditions.
Kaitlyn Mai, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Claire McCabe, Husker Power.
Simon Medinger, Husker Traditions.
Lindsey Mennenga, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Macy Miriovsky, Husker Power.
Aleyna Mlnarik, Husker Power.
Matthew Muff, Regents.
Matthew Naumann, Regents.
Andre Nguyen, Regents.
Elizabeth Nguyen, Husker Power.
Kathleen Nguyen, David, Nebraska Career and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Lindsey Nguyen, Husker Power.
Mary Nguyen, Husker Power.
Landon Novosad, Husker Study and Stay.
Colleen O'Gara, Husker Traditions.
Clare Oldenburg, Regents.
Natalie Olson, Husker Power.
Patricia Parish, Nebraska Achievement.
Mathilde Pepino, Husker Power.
Esmeralda Perez-Torres, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Sarah Pfeiler, Husker Power.
Hannah Pham, Husker Power.
Cecilia Pieper, Husker Power.
Clare Plachy, Husker Traditions.
Joseph Plachy, Husker Traditions.
Evan Preuss, Husker Traditions.
Caden Punteney, Regents.
Liam Ray, Husker Study and Stay.
Isaiah Roth, Husker Power.
Michelle Ruder, David.
Maria Rutledge, Husker Traditions.
Kody Sander, Husker Power.
Sydney Schnase, Husker Power.
Gracyn Scott, Husker Traditions.
Jaedynn Shively, David.
Claire Sobansky, Regents.
Owen Sovereign, Husker Traditions.
Miles Springer, Husker Traditions.
Paul Stara, Chancellor's Leadership and David.
Derrek Sumner, Husker Power.
John Michael Swanson, Nebraska Achievement and Pepsi.
Maria Sweeney, Nebraska Career and Regents.
Riley Tassemeyer, Husker Power and Nebraska Career.
Lucas Taubenheim, Husker Power.
Stacie Thompson, Husker Traditions.
Sophia Throener Rodriguez, David.
Dana Tran, Husker Traditions.
Teresa-Linh Tran-Le, Husker Power.
Kolbe Villa, Regents.
Mason Warner, Regents.
Jacob Weber, Regents.
Joseph Welty, Husker Traditions.
Bryce Wemhoff, Husker Study and Stay.
Madison Wemhoff, Husker Power.
Jozlynn Wiechman, Husker Study and Stay.
Caden Wieseler, Husker Traditions.
Peyton Wuori, Husker Traditions.
Sophia Wyvill, Husker Power.
Ellie Yager, Husker Traditions and Pepsi.
Lincoln Southeast:
Samuel Abourezk, Nebraska Achievement.
Isabella Ackerman, Husker Traditions.
Gavin Addleman, Husker Traditions.
Fatima Al-Jayashi, Regents.
Sara Al-Rishawi, Davis and Regents.
Jane Anderson, David.
Rachel Arens, Regents.
Parker Barry, Regents.
Alexa Benda, Husker Power.
Luciano Bergo, Husker Study and Stay.
Barret Boudreau, Regents.
Brayden Boudreau, Regents.
Cayden Bouwens, Husker Power.
Derek Branch, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Samantha Brecka, Regents.
Leo Bretta, Husker Power.
Aubrey Bruning, Husker Power.
Margaret Buettner, Husker Study and Stay.
Janae Bunstock, Husker Power.
Hailey Cabela, David.
Aidan Carlson, Regents.
Deseree Chavez, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Jenna Christensen, Husker Power.
Olivia Clancy, Husker Power.
Karly Codr, Husker Traditions.
Dylan Cork, Husker Traditions.
Nicolas Cressler, David and Nebraska Career.
Keneisha Deans, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Averie Dodds, David.
Hunter Dragoo, Husker Study and Stay.
Kayla Foster, Husker Traditions.
Barrett France, Regents.
John Friendt, Husker Power.
Grey Gergen, David.
Erin Geschwender, David.
Tanner Gevelinger, Regents.
Alixandria Gifford, Husker Traditions.
Julienne Gifford, Husker Traditions.
Alexander Gilson, Regents.
Cayden Gonzales, Regents.
Cameron Grabenstein, Husker Traditions.
Zaylie Grant, Husker Traditions.
Tyler Gray, Husker Power.
Matthew Gruhn, Regents.
Dameer Gustafson, Nebraska Achievement.
Easton Hansen, Husker Power.
Bree Havlat, Husker Traditions.
Ella Hendricksen, Regents.
Elizabeth Herbin, Regents.
Owen Hill, Husker Power.
Hannah Hurt, Husker Study and Stay.
Sophie James, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Bryce Johnson, Regents.
Kyle Jordan, Husker Power.
George-Michael Kalogeras, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Corynn Kelly, Husker Power.
Kathy Ann Kirk, David.
Olivia Knudson, Husker Traditions.
Corey Krueger, Husker Power.
Graydon Kruse, Regents.
Elaine Kugler, Regents.
Avery Lambert, Husker Power.
Marshall Lanka, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Career.
William Levy, Husker Power.
Madeleine Lewis, Husker Power.
Jackson Liegl, Husker Study and Stay.
Lauren Lilienthal, Regents.
Cameron Lyons, Husker Traditions.
Deanna Lyons, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Morgan Madsen, Regents.
Dalena Mai, Husker Power.
Alex Martinez, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Ava Masten, Regents.
Mason Masur, Regents.
Paxton Mattingly, Husker Traditions.
Jacey McKeon, Husker Power.
Caroline Miller, Regents.
Jacob Miller, Regents.
Nadya Miller, Husker Power.
Riley Mills, Husker Power.
Hailey Mohler, Husker Traditions.
Grace Nelson, Regents.
Grace Nichols, David.
Madelyn Philbrick, Husker Study and Stay.
Taylor Plooster, Husker Power.
Lily Prenosil, Husker Power.
Trang Quach, Regents.
Francisco Quintana Espinoza, David and Nebraska Career.
Tre-Vawn Rainey, Nebraska Achievement.
Margaret Rajala, David.
Benjamin Ramsey, David and Nebraska Achievement.
Lewis Reimer, Regents.
Meredith Reiter, Regents.
Taylor Rinne, Regents.
Adam Rustermier, Husker Power.
Andrejs Sedriks, Regents.
Sydni Sherman, Husker Traditions.
Abigail Smith, Regents.
Makenna Stanton, Nebraska Achievement.
Avery Stege, Husker Power.
Emily Stoner, Pepsi and Regents.
Megann Timm, Husker Power.
Daisy Tomasek, Husker Power.
Damien Tran, Husker Power.
Lauren Van Treeck, Regents.
Tyler Vander Woude, Regents.
Nicholas Vavrina, Husker Power.
Taylor Velgersdyk, David.
Izabella Velinsky, Husker Power.
Kobe Voss, Regents.
Mai Vu, Husker Power.
Allessondra Walden-Sievers, Husker Power.
Maxwell Walters, Husker Traditions.
Daisy Ward, Husker Power.
Carrie Wehrman, Regents.
Jack Weston, Regents.
Connor Weyers, Regents.
Isis Williams, Husker Traditions.
Cooper Woods, Regents.
Samuel Woods, Husker Traditions.
Oliver Wright-Frank, Regents.
Tiffany Wulf, Husker Traditions.
Lilian Young, Husker Traditions.
John Yrastorza, Regents.
Jerrica Zuhlke, Regents.
Lincoln Southwest:
Nikolas Ahlschwede, Regents.
Hailey Andersen, Husker Power.
Connor Anderson, Regents.
Myah Anderson, Pepsi and Regents.
Grace Arp, David.
Sydney Auxier, Husker Power.
Elle Baete, Husker Traditions.
Mitchell Baughman, Regents.
Alyssa Bengtson, Regents.
Braeden Bestmann, David and Nebraska Career.
Luke Birkett, Regents.
Nathan Bischoff, Husker Power.
Ava Blecha, Pepsi and Regents.
Kyra Boesiger, Pepsi and Regents.
Avery Bowman, Regents.
Leah Bowman, Husker Traditions.
Elle Brummond, Husker Traditions.
Grant Buda, Husker Study and Stay.
Joshua Bunstock, David.
Katie Carpenter, Regents.
Caleb Cecava, Pepsi and Regents.
Katelyn Chandler, Husker Power.
Tianna Cleary, Regents.
Jeremiah Coe, Husker Traditions.
Carly Coen, Regents.
Ashlyn Cox, Regents.
Dylan Cox, Regents.
Jeremiah Crom, Regents.
Rose Curtis, Husker Traditions.
Adam Dahlman, Regents.
Ivy Dahn, Husker Power.
Josiah Dames, David.
Madelyn Davenport, Regents.
Jackson Decker, David.
Chase DeLancey, Regents.
Jenna Derowitsch, Regents.
Nicole Dirks, Husker Traditions.
Sydney Dose, Husker Study and Stay.
Micah Duerk, Regents.
Joon Dunsmore, Husker Power.
Justice Durante, David.
Kylee Eastep, Husker Power.
McKenna Eppenbach, Regents.
Emerson Eveleth, Regents.
Kennedy Filbrandt, Regents.
Ashley Finnegan, Husker Power.
Ella Ford, Regents.
Gwyneth Foster, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Saba Ghaffar, Chancellor's Leadership, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement.
Alexander Gibson, Husker Power.
Emma Hain, Regents.
Alexandra Hausmann, Regents.
Diego Hernandez-Perez, Chancellor's Leadership, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kimmy Hoang, Regents.
Gabrielle Hoffman, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Nicholas Hopkins, Husker Power.
Margaret Hove, Husker Traditions.
Kennady Hoyt, Husker Power.
Nicole Irmak, Regents.
Andrew Johnson, Husker Traditions.
Anna Johnson, Regents.
Olivia Johnson, Husker Power.
Samuel Johnson, Husker Traditions.
Tanner Jonas, Husker Power.
Elsa Jonson, Regents.
Tenley Katt, Regents.
Nick Kauf, Regents.
Ali Keshk, Regents.
Kareem Keshk, Regents.
Lenda Khalaf, Husker Power.
Kelly Khuu, Regents.
Isabel Kiechel, Husker Power.
Trenton Kivett Jobman, Regents.
Evyn Kjar, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Jayda Kruse, Regents.
Kyla Kubik, Regents.
Brooke Kutilek, David.
Ashley Lammers, David.
Olivia Lempka, Regents.
Eli Lockert, Husker Power.
Akuach Mabor, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Ashlyn Marshall, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kaylee McClain, Husker Power.
Tyler Means, Husker Traditions.
Brooklyn Meers, David.
Brooke Meinecke, Husker Study and Stay.
Yasmine Merida, David.
Brinley Merwick, Husker Power.
Kallin Messerer, Husker Power.
Maci Miers, Husker Study and Stay.
Rylie Miller, Husker Power.
Liam Millwood, David.
James Moeller, Regents.
Jaina Morgan, Husker Traditions.
Dominic Morris, Husker Traditions.
Maggie Mundt, Husker Power.
Kenji Nakagawa, Regents.
Caitlin Nelepovitz, David.
Olivia Nelson, Husker Power.
Dawson Nguyen, Regents.
Ethan Nguyen, Regents.
Vi Nguyen, Regents.
Raenie Nielsen, Regents.
Emma Noack, Regents.
Landon Nuss, Regents.
Benjamin O'Brien, Regents.
Holly Ochsner, Husker Traditions.
Jacob Oehm, Husker Power.
Mikenna Onorato, Husker Power.
Griffin Osborn, Husker Traditions.
MacKenzie Painter, Husker Power.
Brock Palmer, Husker Traditions.
Zoe Peate, Husker Power.
Lars Pedersen, Regents.
Maxwell Petersen, Regents.
Ethan Priebe, Regents.
Grant Reid, Husker Power.
Ethan Reida, Husker Traditions.
Isabella Reifert, Husker Traditions.
Jennika Reinhardt, Husker Traditions.
Morgan Renton, Husker Power.
Sidney Richards, Husker Traditions.
Dillon Richert, Regents.
Ella Ridge, Regents.
Samuel Rosa, Husker Traditions.
Sienna Sammons, Husker Traditions.
Ethan Schaible, Husker Study and Stay.
Sophia Schell, Regents.
Grace Schirmer, Regents.
Ella Schmidt, Regents.
Elijah Schoneweis, Regents.
Mallory Schultz, Regents.
Haley Schulz, David.
Tyler Sellentin, Husker Traditions.
Isabella Shaddick, David.
Brady Shaw, Chancellor's.
Isabella Shotkoski, Husker Study and Stay.
Hawkin Sibley, Nebraska Achievement.
Alanna Silas-Risk, Husker Power.
Kerra Smid, Regents.
Carson Snow, Husker Power.
Andrew Snyder, Regents.
Ava Spinar, Regents.
Emily Stepanyuk, Regents.
Teghan Sullivan, Husker Power.
Skylar Swanson, Nebraska Achievement.
Anna Synya, Husker Power.
Rohan Tatineni, Regents.
Dylan Thompson, Regents.
Jared Toof, Husker Power.
Joel Toof, Husker Study and Stay.
Kaylee Tran, Husker Power.
Logan Tran, Husker Traditions.
Raymond Tran, David, Nebraska Career and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Abel Ue-Bari, Husker Power.
Tyler Vaughn, Regents.
Paige Waite, David.
Nathan Warjri, Regents.
Samuel Weber, Husker Traditions.
Lane Welch, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Leighanne Wetta, Regents.
Kayla White, Husker Power.
Margarete Winklepleck, Husker Power.
Brooke Wojtasek, Husker Traditions.
Desiree Wolken, Husker Power.
Grady Works, Regents.
Malcolm:
Maclain Beach, Husker Power.
Trentyn Beekman, Husker Power.
John Boesen, Regents.
Madeline Day, Regents.
Mikayla DeBaets, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kaitlyn Dostal, Husker Traditions.
Gavan Dunse, Regents.
Addsion Earnest, Husker Traditions.
Austin Earnest, Husker Traditions.
Zachary Green, Husker Power.
Morgan Heywood, Husker Power.
Josephine Holliday, Husker Power.
Skylar Kirkpatrick, Husker Power.
Madelyne Knapp, Husker Traditions.
Archer Moody, David.
Kimberly Nguyen, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Malcolm Saltzman, Husker Traditions.
Grace Schleining, Regents.
Ashlynn Sehi, Chancellor's Leadership and Husker Traditions.
Jasmine Small, Husker Study and Stay.
Joslyn Small, Husker Traditions.
Ava Stenger, Husker Traditions.
David Swotek, David.
Hadley Teut, Husker Traditions.
Brett Thieman, David and Nebraska Career.
Jordyn Virus, Husker Power.
Gabrielle Wattier, Husker Power.
Heidi Wessel, Chancellor's Leadership, and Husker Study and Stay.
Meridian:
Lindsey Brant, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Milford:
Alexis Banks, Husker Power.
Nicholas Beel, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Career.
Nathan Bennett, David and Nebraska Career.
Bowen Dick-Burkey, Regents.
Machaela Freeman, Husker Traditions.
Hunter Hines, Husker Power.
Abby Houk, Husker Traditions.
Abigail Hovendick, Husker Power.
Bryce Jakub, Husker Traditions.
Kaitlyn Klug, Husker Power.
Phoebe Kolb, David.
Alexa Mach, Husker Traditions.
Abbie McGuire, Husker Power.
Kaleb Miller, Husker Power.
Alayna Piening, David.
Collin Piening, Husker Power.
Cheyenne Prentice, Chancellor's Leadership and Nebraska Achievement.
Mariah Richards, Husker Power.
Trenton Stauffer, Husker Power.
Makena Stutzman, Husker Study and Stay.
Sara Taylor, Husker Power, Nebraska Career and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Cason Tucker, David and Nebraska Career.
Isaac Voboril, Husker Traditions.
Cooper Yeackley, Husker Power.
Nebraska Lutheran:
Christian Dressel, Regents.
Alexander Endorf, Regents.
Norris:
Jagger Amend, Husker Power.
Ashley Auman, Husker Study and Stay.
Ryan Barent, Regents.
Saylor Behrens, Husker Traditions.
Houston Boe, Husker Power.
Matthea Boon, Regents.
Taylor Boudreaux, Regents.
Noah Bratt, Husker Traditions.
Rayley Burnside, Husker Power.
Emmi Dearmont, Nebraska Achievement.
Brecken Dunkin, Husker Study and Stay.
Corbin Fix, Husker Traditions.
Brody Gable, Husker Traditions.
Carolina Garduno-Mendez, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Lauren Glinsmann, Husker Traditions.
Libby Gourlay, Husker Study and Stay.
Logan Hake, Husker Traditions.
Luke Harms, David.
Lindsey Hartman, Husker Power.
Laci Hasselbalch, Husker Power.
Georgia Havel, Husker Traditions.
Isabel Havel, Husker Traditions.
Timothy Hawke, Regents.
Olivia Hegler, David and Nebraska Career.
Brett Heinrich, Husker Study and Stay.
Sophie Hill, Husker Study and Stay.
Sadie Hornung-Scherr, Regents.
Josephine Ivy, Regents.
Tiera Jones, Husker Power.
Emily Kerbs, Nebraska Achievement.
Joshua Kester, Regents.
Sean Kile, Regents.
Isaiah Langston, Regents.
Paige Liesveld, Husker Power.
Grace Macklin, Husker Traditions.
Taylor McMurray, Husker Power.
Madelyn Miller, Husker Power.
Katelyn Neumann, Husker Power.
Jayci Osborn, Husker Power.
Shelbie Ritnour, Husker Traditions.
Abbey Rohrer, Husker Traditions.
Olivia Rosecrans, Husker Power.
Sidney Schlesiger, David.
Charlotte Schuerman, Regents.
Marshall Severson, Regents.
Payten Steel, Husker Power.
Madalyn Stolcpart, Husker Power.
Isabella Suto, Husker Traditions.
Joel Tetrick, Husker Power.
Nathan Torres, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Grace Van Cott, Regents.
Braydon Weekly, Regents.
Blake Whipple, Husker Power.
Evvie Yendra, Regents.
Raegan Zetterman, Husker Traditions.
Palmyra:
Michael Bogart, Husker Power.
Daniel Frey, Husker Traditions.
Gwen Leuschen, Husker Traditions.
Taya Ptacnik, Husker Power.
Kilik Smith, Husker Power.
Trystin Somers, David.
Isaac Thomas, David.
Terrance Versaw, Husker Power.
Holly Wilen, Husker Traditions.
Raymond Central:
Mitchell Albrecht, Husker Power.
Sydnie Blanchard, Husker Power.
Lucas Buresh, Husker Traditions.
Emmett Gyhra, Husker Traditions.
Nathan Herroon, Husker Power.
Kelsey Hudson, David.
Mallory Hughes, Husker Power.
Ellie Hula, Husker Study and Stay.
Hunter Kohl, Husker Traditions.
Megan Lange, Husker Traditions.
Grace Mueller, Husker Power.
Connor Nichols, Regents.
Calleigh Osmera, Husker Traditions.
Rylee Polivka, Husker Power.
Michael Potter, Husker Traditions.
Scott Tvrdy, Chancellor's Leadership and Husker Traditions.
Faith Welton, Husker Traditions.
Laurel Wheeler, Husker Traditions.
Seward:
Braden Adams, David.
Andrew Alley, Husker Traditions.
LaToya Bauman, Husker Power.
Olivia Benes, Husker Power.
Ross Brown, Husker Power.
Kyleigh Gardiner, Husker Power.
Elizabeth Gokie, Regents.
Emily Gokie, Regents.
Carissa Gottschalk, Husker Power.
Allysen Gross, Regents.
Faith Hampl, Husker Power.
Lilli Heaston, Husker Study and Stay.
Anna Hughes, Regents.
Samantha Hughes, David.
Claire Kerkman, Husker Power.
Hannah Kolterman-Wagner, Husker Power.
Emma Kuss, David.
Jake Luebbe, Regents.
Elizabeth Mavis, Husker Traditions.
Nathan Miller, Husker Power.
Taylor Nitzsche, Husker Power.
Hunter Novacek, Husker Study and Stay.
Claire Novak, Regents.
Kaitlyn Porter, Husker Study and Stay.
Emilee Rech, Husker Power.
Samantha Rojewski, Nebraska Achievement.
Cortney Stava, Husker Power.
Zachary Tonniges, Husker Power.
Heidi van der Heijden, David.
Isaiah VanBeek, Husker Power.
Tayden Vandenberg, Husker Power.
Southern:
Kylee Combs, Husker Traditions.
Ronald Gurganious, Nebraska Achievement.
Kaylee Klover, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Katherine Rabstejnek, Husker Power.
Tori Smith, Husker Power.
Izak Spann, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Career.
Zayda Taylor, Husker Study and Stay.
Sterling:
Emma Harms, Husker Power.
Tara Walters, Husker Power.
Kaitlyn Wusk, Husker Traditions.
Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca:
Lorelei Bassinger, Husker Power.
Genevieve Bennett, Husker Power.
Allie Bokamper, Husker Traditions.
Justine Clifton, Husker Power.
Teja Farley, Husker Traditions.
Noudia Flores, Chancellor's Leadership, Husker Power and Nebraska Achievement.
Nicole Kimpel, David.
Madison Kreifels, Husker Traditions and Pepsi.
Sophie Sayer, Husker Traditions.
Taylor Sherwin, Husker Power and Pepsi.
Abigail Songer-Vodicka, Husker Power.
Sydney Wellsandt, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Halle Wilhelm, Husker Traditions.
Ellie Wilkinson, Regents.
Ethan Wittler, Husker Traditions.
Tri-County:
Paige Bartels, Husker Traditions.
Alyssa Brown, Husker Traditions.
Landen Chapman, Chancellor's Leadership and Husker Traditions.
Ella Crawford, Husker Study and Stay.
Jack Holsing, Husker Traditions.
Faith Jurgens, Husker Traditions.
Ethan Knust, Husker Traditions.
Andie Koch, Husker Power.
Logan Larson, Husker Traditions.
Carissa Lijewski, Husker Study and Stay.
Ryan Sand, Husker Traditions.
Anna Schmidt, Regents.
Cole Siems, Regents.
Manton Taylor, Husker Power.
Wahoo:
Tessa Gatewood, Husker Study and Stay.
Toni Greenfield, Husker Study and Stay.
Hayden Griego, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Mikah Kavan, Husker Traditions.
Rachel Loya, Husker Power.
Payton Ricks, Husker Traditions.
Avery Spicka, Nebraska Achievement.
Courtney Strait, Husker Study and Stay.
Sarah Sutton, Husker Power.
Wahoo Bishop Neumann:
Kolten Cada, Regents.
Alaina Furasek, Husker Traditions.
Grant Jochum, Husker Power.
Elizabeth Kastl, Husker Traditions.
Boston Pentico, Husker Traditions.
Catherine Quinn, Husker Traditions.
Ryan Raabe, Husker Study and Stay.
Griffin Ryan, Husker Power.
Kyra Scanlon, Regents.
Anna Toline, Husker Traditions.
Ryann Unger, Husker Power.
Joshua Varner, Husker Traditions.
Waverly:
Justin Beck, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Andrew Blankman, Husker Study and Stay.
Adrianna Bultman, Husker Power.
Treyton Cockerill, Chancellor's Leadership, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Kelsey Cordes, Husker Study and Stay.
Camryn Craddock, Husker Power.
Sofia Curto, Husker Traditions.
Benjamin Gerdes, Regents.
Joshua Gonser, Regents.
Grace Hartweg, Husker Traditions.
Andrew Heffelfinger, Husker Power.
Sarah Heinzman, Husker Traditions.
Caiden Iske, Husker Power.
Kila Jordon, Husker Traditions.
Mandi Kemper, Nebraska Achievement.
Lucas Kleinbeck, Husker Traditions.
Corianna Kubicek, Husker Traditions.
Brady Martin, Husker Power.
Corinne Michael, Husker Power.
Haley Muhlbach, Husker Power.
Zoey Nelson, Husker Power.
Madysen Patire, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kai Pearston, Husker Power.
Macy Persinger, Husker Power.
RyAnna Polenske, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kyra Priess, Husker Power.
Lindsay Rickers, Husker Power.
Camden Rine, Husker Power.
Halle Rourke, Regents.
Morgan Schuelke, Husker Power.
Pacey Strahan, Husker Power.
Madalyn Wells, Husker Study and Stay.
Nolan Wiese, Husker Power.
Haley Williamson, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Wilber-Clatonia:
Maria Chica, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Nevaeh Honea, Husker Power.
Lucas Jacobsen, Husker Power.
Jaquelyn Milla Lujan, Husker Power.
Abby Rezny, Husker Power.
Brianna Vesely, Husker Study and Stay.
Alissa Vlasak, Husker Power.
York:
Andrew Baldridge, Husker Traditions.
Erin Case, Nebraska Career and Regents.
Cassidy Cole, Husker Traditions.
Chase Collingham, Husker Traditions, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Keeley Conrad, Chancellor's Leadership, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement.
Ira Cotton, Husker Power.
Raegan Demuth, Husker Power.
Makenzie Deprez, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Jacob Erwin, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Quintin Hale, Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Samuel Heitz, Husker Traditions.
Thomas Ivey, Husker Traditions.
Molly Kitt, Husker Power.
Cooper Koch, David.
Rylie Krause, Husker Traditions.
Addison Legg, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Kobe Lyons, Husker Power.
Zachary Nienhueser, Husker Power.
Madelyn Portwine, Husker Study and Stay.
Natalie Rockenbach, Husker Traditions.
Jesus Rodriguez Jaime, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Meaghan Rowe, Husker Traditions.
Jake Schmid, Regents.
Wynema Stracener, Regents.
Eric Yim, David, Nebraska Career and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Abigail York, Husker Power.