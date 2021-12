UNL names finalists for executive vice chancellor position

Three internal finalists will meet the public and interview to become executive vice chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next week.

William G. Thomas III, Katherine Ankerson and Mike Boehm were named finalists for the position Tuesday. All three will hold public forums in Swanson Auditorium at the Nebraska Union from 3-4 p.m. on the day of their interview.

* Thomas, associate dean for research and graduate education in the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of history and the Angle Chair in the Humanities, will interview Monday.

* Ankerson, dean of the College of Architecture, will interview Tuesday.

* Boehm, UNL's vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the NU system's vice president for Agriculture and Natural Resources, is scheduled to interview Dec. 16.

The executive vice chancellor position was created by Chancellor Ronnie Green in 2016 to lead UNL's academic enterprise, with oversight of the university's academic deans.