Memorial Wall
The university has started raising funds for a Veterans' Tribute project. The space will be located between the Military and Naval Science Building and Coliseum along the East Stadium loop.
 Courtesy photo

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is planning to start construction on a $3.75 million reflection area for military veterans and their families between the Military and Naval Science Building and the Coliseum next spring.

The privately funded project is part of an ongoing upgrade to the East Stadium loop, the university announced on Monday.

The glass panels embodying the various facets of military life -- family, faith, camaraderie and personal sacrifice -- are modeled from the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial in Washington.

"The project design will be military neutral without specific names of service branches or individuals who have served,” said Michelle Waite, assistant to the chancellor for government and military relations, in a news release. “It will treat the military branches as one family and illustrate multiple positive attributes of serving in the military.”

Tucked along the north side of Vine Street when entering the loop, the Veterans Tribute project will also include a renovation to the entrance of the Military and Naval Science Building, creating a chevron pattern on the top of the steps and engraving words like "Courage," "Duty," "Honor" and "Sacrifice" that can be seen when looking at the steps from the ground.

New landscaping is also planned for the highly trafficked area, which UNL said can be used for education, reflection, rest and study.

“This is going to be a critical space in the heart of campus, showing the university’s values and its commitment to telling the story of our military-connected students, faculty, staff, alumni and public,” said Joe Brownell, director of UNL’s Military and Veteran Success Center.

UNL hopes to raise $4.5 million for the project, which would pay for the installation of the Veterans Tribute and establish a fund for ongoing maintenance.

Fundraising for the Veterans Tribute project is being led by the NU Foundation. It was designed to complement the installation of tablets honoring UNL students who died in World War I.

