UNL moving forward with diversity plan; 3 regents say they'll keep fighting it

Carter said that included looking at whether UNL was providing opportunities to students from all walks of life, from rural to urban, from all socioeconomic backgrounds, religious and political beliefs, gender, ethnicity and race.

“This process does involve discussions about race,” Carter said. “Our nation has had this difficult conversation about race since our founding, and from where I sit, we haven’t found all the answers yet.”

NU’s top administrator reiterated his support for the plan, but said its rollout was flawed and said UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green has since spent time with individual regents to discuss the Commitment to Action going forward.

Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, speaking to reporters after the meeting, echoed Carter, saying communication about the plan was lacking, but that he supported it and believes it is necessary to help move the university forward and attract people to Nebraska.

“The underlying message behind the plan is a good idea,” Clare said. “Is the plan perfect? Absolutely not. We need to go in and look at it, we need to revise it, add some things to it, take some things out of it. We’re going to do that through this process.”