UNL moving forward with diversity plan; 3 regents say they'll keep fighting it

A campaign by Republicans urging people to oppose the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s plan to address racial disparities and discrimination on campus gained little traction at Friday’s meeting of the NU Board of Regents.
About a dozen people addressed the board during the public comment period, but none of the speakers mentioned critical race theory, UNL’s “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” or the Commitment to Action plan released in November.
Nor were there any resolutions or discussion on the matter among regents while the meeting was in session.
Hours after the meeting, in the Rotunda at the state Capitol, three regents signaled their ongoing opposition to the plan but gave mixed signals about what happens next.
Drafted by six faculty members following a series of conversations in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer last year, UNL's Commitment to Action centers on five themes to look at what barriers exist for students and employees from minority and underrepresented groups.
The plan calls for UNL to analyze data around enrollment, financial aid, retention and graduation to offer students of color more support, and to examine hiring and retention practices for employees in order to develop workshops to improve representation on search committees.
The Commitment to Action also outlines work to examine the rigor underlying courses at UNL that count toward a multicultural general education requirement. The proposal has gained endorsements from student government, as well as the UNL Faculty Senate.
Opponents of the plan, led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, have labeled it “critical race theory,” which has emerged as a hot button cultural and electoral issue this year, even though those words do not appear in the document.
Critical race theory is an academic discipline typically taught in law schools that examines systemic inequalities through the framework of race but has been used by opponents to also describe diversity, inclusion and equity efforts and education.
But despite calls by Ricketts for Nebraskans to voice their opposition to the plan at Friday’s meeting, the only discussion of it came from NU President Ted Carter, who described it as a proposal to attract a wider array of students in working to grow the university and state.
“In Nebraska, we compete to win, we expect to win, and I think our game plan needs to include being the most welcoming and inclusive place we can be for all people, where opportunity is extended to all, where all voices are brought to the table,” he said.
Carter said that included looking at whether UNL was providing opportunities to students from all walks of life, from rural to urban, from all socioeconomic backgrounds, religious and political beliefs, gender, ethnicity and race.
“This process does involve discussions about race,” Carter said. “Our nation has had this difficult conversation about race since our founding, and from where I sit, we haven’t found all the answers yet.”
NU’s top administrator reiterated his support for the plan, but said its rollout was flawed and said UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green has since spent time with individual regents to discuss the Commitment to Action going forward.
Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, speaking to reporters after the meeting, echoed Carter, saying communication about the plan was lacking, but that he supported it and believes it is necessary to help move the university forward and attract people to Nebraska.
“The underlying message behind the plan is a good idea,” Clare said. “Is the plan perfect? Absolutely not. We need to go in and look at it, we need to revise it, add some things to it, take some things out of it. We’re going to do that through this process.”
In an op-ed about the plan, Green said it is not finalized and would continue to evolve. Carter and Clare said they would work to get input from others across the state.
At a news conference called by Pillen’s campaign team after the meeting, the gubernatorial candidate said there was no room to work on the Commitment to Action plan and called for UNL to abandon it.
“This plan is simply wrong,” Pillen said. “It can’t be fixed by changing or deleting some words. You cannot rename this, expand it across campuses, or talk to more Nebraskans about it.”
Two other regents — Paul Kinney of Amherst, the current board chair, and Rob Schafer of Beatrice, both of whom joined Pillen last August in voting in favor of a resolution banning critical race theory from being imposed on NU students — also said they opposed the Commitment to Action and the language used in it.
Schafer said the work of the committee convened by Green “stokes racial division and turns attention away from priorities like delivering a quality education and attracting people to Nebraska to enjoy our quality of life.”
Specifically, they pointed to quotes from Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to be an Antiracist,” who they said pushes a divisive ideology that runs counter to Nebraskans’ values.
The Commitment to Action used Kendi’s definition of becoming “actively conscious about race and racism” while taking actions to end racial inequities. That quote was later removed from the online version of the plan to refocus attention on the action steps, a university spokeswoman said.
Pillen, Ricketts and others have pointed to another quote from Kendi not included in the Commitment to Action — “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination” — as indicative that UNL’s plan will discriminate against white students, faculty and staff.
On Friday, Pillen said that was an anti-American ideology: “I’ll be damned if my 9-year-old grandson has to go to school and be told he has to apologize for being white.”
The trio said they will continue to fight against the plan and encouraged Nebraskans to also get engaged, but did not offer any concrete steps they plan to take.
The regents avoided saying whether or not they backed a call by two state senators calling on Green to resign, saying they were focused on the policy matter.
Being Black in Lincoln: The series
More than 150 years after America’s slaves were freed and Nebraska gave birth to its capital, a UNL journalism class posed the question: What’s it like to be Black in Lincoln?
Students spent 15 weeks digging deep into the lives of a dozen residents representing a cross-section of Lincoln’s Black community: former basketball stars, BLM leaders, preachers, teachers, cops, convicts, businessmen, chefs, electricians and youth leaders. They discovered many had faced racial profiling, housing discrimination and police harassment, while others received ugly death threats, verbal abuse and hate-filled letters. The students also found that these Black citizens think Lincoln’s racial climate has improved overall but still has a ways to go. And most believed that it will get there.
The semester-long depth-reporting project was overseen by professors Joe Starita and Jennifer Sheppard and instructor Roger Holmes.
Other stories will be featured this summer at JournalStar.com.
After a rough childhood in Omaha, Terry Rupert moved to Lincoln and has survived by grit and guts. Denied a promotion at Kawasaki, he went out on his own as a fledgling businessman.
Retirement hasn’t dulled Thomas Christie’s engagement with his community. Last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests heartened him in the way that students, Black and white, stepped forward.
Even as a Husker athlete and police officer, Albert Maxey knew being Black in Lincoln required careful navigation to make it to the end safely -- all because of the color of his skin.
Following the 2020 summer of civil unrest and returning to a predominantly white Doane campus was particularly unsettling for some of Farr’s Black students.
Being Black in Lincoln: Leonard Shepard finds trying something different leads to lifetime of experiences
As he grew older, Shepard realized he had to stop getting in trouble. “It’s hard sometimes. ... You say things that end up getting you in trouble, or you do things that land you in trouble. So, as I’ve gotten older, it’s more trying to be calmer.”
Being Black in Lincoln: Geno Johnson finding joy in community service, grandparenting after rocky path to reform
In the Omaha projects where he grew up, Geno Johnson was always ready to fight. But over time those rough edges were sanded down, and he now helps at the People's City Mission and enjoys being a grandparent.
Born in Washington, D.C., Liu-Sang arrived in Friend, a small town like so many in Nebraska, and headed off to UNL with a growing commitment to push for change.
Ishma Valenti is a man of many interests and talents: entrepreneur, filmmaker, music producer, rapper, community servant, mover and shaker. To his family, and most importantly to himself, he is a father and husband.
“They were a gift to the ministry for me in a lot of ways,” Cooper said. “I was able to be extremely involved in the community ... and so it was nice to know that this historical congregation saw themselves immersed in the community as well.”
The two-time girls state champ at Northeast, Husker basketball star and Lincoln High girls coach offers a heartbreaking view of what it’s like to be the parent of a 4-year-old Black boy in today’s America.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS