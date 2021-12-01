UNL moving back to random COVID testing for all regardless of vaccine status

The university started using the Safer Community app in January to inform students and faculty when they were required to test, share test results and notify them of potential exposures.

Beginning this fall, students and employees who registered their vaccines into a voluntary registry, or tested negative for COVID, could gain entrance to campus buildings by showing their app to employees at the door.

For months, the app attracted little attention off campus until groups like Nebraskans for Founders’ Values organized opposition to it at meetings of the Board of Regents, likening the program to a “vaccine passport.”

The Omaha-based nonprofit, which was criticized for using a quote from Adolf Hitler as part of its booth display at the York County Fair in August, urged members to attend board meetings and speak against the app and provided false or misleading talking points about it.

Despite calls to end the use of the app, regents did not take any action during either of their last two meetings.

Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications officer, said the change in how the Safer Community app is being used reflects the needs of the campus during this stage of the pandemic.