UNL moves up Saturday afternoon commencement ceremony because of storm threat

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is moving up its Saturday afternoon commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to the threat of thunderstorms possibly impacting the event.

Digital tickets will be automatically changed to reflect the new start time. Graduates and guests can begin to arrive at 1:30 p.m. Graduates must arrive by 2:15 p.m.

Saturday's 10 a.m. ceremony will continue as planned. Umbrellas are allowed for guests at Saturday's commencement ceremonies, and ponchos will be provided for graduates.

Both ceremonies are available via livestream at https://commencement.unl.edu.

