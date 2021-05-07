 Skip to main content
UNL moves up Saturday afternoon commencement ceremony because of storm threat
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is moving up its Saturday afternoon commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to the threat of thunderstorms possibly impacting the event.

Digital tickets will be automatically changed to reflect the new start time. Graduates and guests can begin to arrive at 1:30 p.m. Graduates must arrive by 2:15 p.m.

Tom Osborne to speak at UNL's undergraduate commencement ceremonies

Saturday's 10 a.m. ceremony will continue as planned. Umbrellas are allowed for guests at Saturday's commencement ceremonies, and ponchos will be provided for graduates.

Both ceremonies are available via livestream at https://commencement.unl.edu.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

