 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNL moves up 2 places in U.S. News and World Report rankings
View Comments
editor's pick topical

UNL moves up 2 places in U.S. News and World Report rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln moved up two places in the U.S. News and World Report's annual rankings of public universities.

UNL ranked No. 62 among public universities in the 2021 rankings, up two spots from a year ago, and was listed at No. 133 among all public and private universities, which is an improvement of six places from 2020.

All other Big Ten Conference members are ranked in the top 100.

U.S. News and World Report bases its rankings on 17 factors, including graduation and retention rates, peer assessments, financial resources for students and student debt.

UNL's undergraduate business programs were ranked No. 53 in the country; the undergraduate engineering programs finished No. 90; and the undergraduate computer science programs placed No. 96.

UNL slips to No. 61 in latest university rankings

The University of Nebraska at Kearney was ranked the No. 6 public regional university in the Midwest this year, up three places from last year, and finished tied for No. 33 overall among regional universities.

Nebraska Wesleyan University was placed at No. 15 in the best regional universities in the Midwest and was named No. 30 for "Best Value Schools" in the Midwest.

Concordia University was ranked No. 37 in the Midwest's list of regional universities, and was No. 17 for "Best Value" in the same category.

This year, Union College tied for No. 38 in the best regional colleges, and finished as No. 25 in "Best Value Schools."

College of Engineering targeted for $75M construction, renovation project

Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities

Higher education logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News