UNL moves up 2 places in U.S. News and World Report rankings

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln moved up two places in the U.S. News and World Report's annual rankings of public universities.

UNL ranked No. 62 among public universities in the 2021 rankings, up two spots from a year ago, and was listed at No. 133 among all public and private universities, which is an improvement of six places from 2020.

All other Big Ten Conference members are ranked in the top 100.

U.S. News and World Report bases its rankings on 17 factors, including graduation and retention rates, peer assessments, financial resources for students and student debt.

UNL's undergraduate business programs were ranked No. 53 in the country; the undergraduate engineering programs finished No. 90; and the undergraduate computer science programs placed No. 96.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney was ranked the No. 6 public regional university in the Midwest this year, up three places from last year, and finished tied for No. 33 overall among regional universities.

Nebraska Wesleyan University was placed at No. 15 in the best regional universities in the Midwest and was named No. 30 for "Best Value Schools" in the Midwest.