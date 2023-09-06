The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has altered its plans for the renovation of Morrill Hall.

When UNL in May announced plans for a nine-month renovation of the building that's also commonly known as the Nebraska State Museum, it said it planned to keep it open for the entire duration.

But on Wednesday, UNL announced plans to close Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium for more than three months.

“The decision to close Morrill Hall was not an easy one,” Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum, said in a news release. “We originally planned to remain open and serve the public throughout the renovation project, but maintaining the quality of the visitors’ experience is critical. Unfortunately, the work needed to overhaul a 96-year-old building disrupted our plans.”

The original renovation plans included a new heating and cooling system as well as LED lighting and access improvements to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

As part of plans to fully close the building, Weller said the museum will now also do renovations to some exhibits, although she did not provide details.

Morrill Hall is scheduled to close Oct. 2 and reopen sometime in mid-January. All current memberships will be extended to match the period of closure, and any memberships purchased or renewed during the closure will receive an extension.

“We look forward to welcoming all Nebraskans to a refreshed Morrill Hall in January, where we can share current research on the natural world and world cultures for years to come," Weller said.

More details about the renovation and closure are available at museum.unl.edu/construction/construction-and-renovation.html.

