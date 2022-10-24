 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNL looks to University of Oregon for new College of Architecture leader

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced a new leader of its College of Architecture on Monday.

Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg, currently the assistant dean for research at the College of Design in the School of Architecture and Environment at the University of Oregon, will start as dean for the college on Jan. 5, UNL said in a news release.

He will replace Katherine Ankerson, who moved from the College of Architecture to the chancellor's office earlier this year after being named executive vice chancellor.

Ankerson called Van Den Wymelenberg "an accomplished educator and leader" with and entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation.

"He brings the experience and expertise to lead the college into the future while building on its right culture and traditions," Ankerson said.

"Not only is Kevin an accomplished educator and leader, he brings an understanding of how the hands-on learning that happens in the studio can inform relevant research that in turn further informs transformative teaching within the classroom," Ankerson added.

Van Den Wymelenberg has a history of running research labs, centers and institutes that incorporate faculty, administrators, researchers and students from different academic departments.

He founded the Institute for Health in the Built Environment, and directs the Biology and the Built Environment Center and the Energy Studies in Buildings Laboratory at the University of Oregon.

His research into indoor environmental quality has secured more than $40 million in funding from several agencies, including the National Science Foundation, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture since 2004.

Prior to his time in Eugene, Oregon, Van Den Wymelenberg was a professor at the University of Idaho in Boise.

"I am incredibly impressed with the culture and community of this diverse and talented group of scholars, thinkers, planners and makers," Van Den Wymelenberg said.

Van Den Wymelenberg will be paid a base salary of $230,000.

Higher education/statehouse reporter

A native of Beatrice, Chris Dunker has reported on higher education, state government and other issues since joining the Journal Star in 2014.

