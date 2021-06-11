UNL Libraries asks for contributions to pandemic archive as part of East Campus Discovery Days

"Naked" dance parties. Zooming in a suit coat, tie and boxers. Furry friends becoming co-workers. Those are the kinds of pandemic happenings a new archive project wants to make sure aren't forgotten.
As part of this summer’s East Campus Discovery Days, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Libraries is asking campus community members to contribute pieces of pandemic history before they're forgotten.
The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources is hosting the first East Campus Discovery Days on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Similar events will also be held July 10 and August 14.
Discovery Days will feature a farmers market with vendors and food trucks and science-focused activities from different UNL departments.
During Saturday's event, the University Libraries Archives and Special Collections is inviting UNL students, employees and alumni to visit the new Dinsdale Family Learning Commons to add to the COVID-19 Digital Archive project.
Those interested in adding to the archive will be able to write down their experiences or use the studio at the library to record a video story.
There will also be a community collage that will compile people's responses to prompts about the pandemic, outreach archivist Traci Robison said.
People can also submit text, audio, photo and video files to the archive directly at the website (www.discoverydays.unl.edu/).
“There's no story too small, if people just want to submit one photograph that particularly captures their idea of what the pandemic was for them, that is enough,” Robison said.
Among the items already submitted are a video of the dance party in March 2020 after UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the university would move to virtual classes. The submission notes that the party seemed like one of the last "normal" events before the dangers of COVID-19 were known and case numbers exploded.
On Saturday, while supplies last, those who contribute to the archive will receive a copy of C’RONA Pandemic Comics, written by Judy Diamond and Ron Hall and published through the University of Nebraska Press, communications and outreach librarian Joan Barnes said.
The UNL Libraries will also host archive and storytelling-focused activities at the later two Discovery Days. The projects are part of an initiative by the UNL Libraries, Robison said.
“We want to open up ways to explore new and creative ways to engage with members of the community and help them understand themselves as creators of information as well as information users,” she said.
The idea for the COVID-19 Digital Archive project was first sparked by the national conversation among archivists during the pandemic about how to best preserve the ongoing history, Robison said. When looking back at archives from the 1918 pandemic, Robison noticed that most of what was preserved was official records and much of the personal experiences of the time were lost.
“We really wanted to be able to find a way to capture the individual experience of people at this time and to proactively do that so we'd get people's memories while they're fresh,” she said.
Robison said she hopes the COVID-19 Digital Archive can someday help teach people about the experiences of the pandemic.
