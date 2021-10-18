UNL launches program to prepare students for Peace Corps

“I think student to student, it will really vary whether they’re adding several additional classes to their degree plan or if it’s something they'll accomplish very naturally,” she said.

The program itself is free to join, but students still have to pay tuition for the classes they take for the program. However, if a student studies abroad, they become eligible for scholarships through the program, which is something few other schools have.

“This is something that is unique to UNL and isn't offered by most other universities,” Baskerville said.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive a certificate from the Peace Corps. Because the Corps is a highly competitive organization, having certification can give students an edge in the application process, said Anthony Abate, a Peace Corps program specialist.

Students who complete the program don't have to apply to the Corps, but even with the credential, there is no promise of acceptance.

"Students can start the prep program as early as freshmen. By the time they graduate, they'll be 22 or 23. Their life plans may change," Baskerville said.