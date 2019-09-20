The sound of music will fill Lincoln in 2021 when the International Society of Bassists convention comes to town.
Approximately 1,500 bassists from 30 countries will attend the convention on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
Hans Sturm, president-elect of the International Society of Bassists and professor of double bass and jazz studies at UNL, said Lincoln landed the convention because of the features downtown and the campus have to offer.
“Lincoln is an attractive place to hold the convention because everything is so close to the campus and at every price point,” Sturm said.
As an officer with the group, Sturm is in charge of organizing the convention. The event is traditionally held where the president-elect works. The location is then approved by the group's board of directors.
According to Sturm, the convention is a huge networking event for bassists of all ages from around the world.
The convention will be June 7-12, 2021, and largely consists of performances, competitions and workshops.
Sturm said the International Society of Bassists plans to collaborate with Jazz in June and the 30th anniversary of the summer jazz concerts.
Holding the convention in Lincoln is just as beneficial to the city as it is for the convention.
Jeff Maul, the executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the convention business is big for Lincoln.
"Most of the larger convention business occurs downtown, putting people in touch with great shopping, restaurants and night life," Maul said.
He said convention attendees spend upward of $300 a day, including hotels and other purchases.
"Aside from that, the opportunity for people to learn first-hand about the many amenities in our community will encourage future visits for work, family vacations and possible relocations or enrollment by family members in a local college,” he said.
Sturm said he's looking forward to the convention being held at UNL and for the bassists attending the convention to experience Lincoln.
"I think that once people get here, they're going to be superexcited to be in Lincoln."