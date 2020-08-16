UNL joins Big Ten online course sharing program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be able to take courses from some other Big Ten Conference institutions online during the upcoming semester.

The new Big Ten Course Sharing Program will allow students from UNL, Indiana University, the University of Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers to take classes online from professors at all participating institutions, said Patricia Sollars, UNL director of undergraduate education programs.

The program, Sollars said, will allow UNL students to broaden their education horizons and see what coursework is like at other institutions. Students can use these courses to fulfill their elective requirements, and can find more information on the program at creditevaluation.unl.edu/big-ten-online-course-sharing-program.

UNL will offer a variety of courses, including Anthropology of the Great Plains, Medical Greek and Latin, History of South Africa and others. UNL students will be offered a course on world hunger from Maryland, American business history from Penn State, personal finance from Michigan State and many others.