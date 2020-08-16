UNL joins Big Ten online course sharing program

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be able to take courses from some other Big Ten Conference institutions online during the upcoming semester.
The new Big Ten Course Sharing Program will allow students from UNL, Indiana University, the University of Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers to take classes online from professors at all participating institutions, said Patricia Sollars, UNL director of undergraduate education programs.
The program, Sollars said, will allow UNL students to broaden their education horizons and see what coursework is like at other institutions. Students can use these courses to fulfill their elective requirements, and can find more information on the program at creditevaluation.unl.edu/big-ten-online-course-sharing-program.
UNL will offer a variety of courses, including Anthropology of the Great Plains, Medical Greek and Latin, History of South Africa and others. UNL students will be offered a course on world hunger from Maryland, American business history from Penn State, personal finance from Michigan State and many others.
UNL students must be enrolled full time to participate, Sollars said, and can take one course at a different institution each semester. While the program was designed to offer a wider variety of course options during the pandemic, if successful, it will continue.
“We know COVID-19 has limited the educational experiences available to students this year, and this initiative opens doors for academic opportunities across the Big Ten,” Elizabeth Spiller, UNL executive vice chancellor, said. “We are committed to doing what we can for our students in this unprecedented moment.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!