Four candidates to become the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's No. 2 administrator will begin campus interviews this week.
The national search for a new executive vice chancellor for academic affairs began earlier this year after Donde Plowman left UNL to become chancellor of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
College of Law Dean Richard Moberly is currently serving as the interim executive vice chancellor.
As part of the search process, each of the four candidates will participate in multiple-day interviews, public forums and receptions. Each of the public forums is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Nebraska Union Auditorium.
The schedule for the interviews is:
* Monday-Wednesday: Laurie Nichols, interim president of Black Hills State University in South Dakota and former president of the University of Wyoming. Nichols will be featured at a public forum on Tuesday.
* Oct. 7-9: Elizabeth Spiller, dean of the College of Letters and Science and professor of English at University of California, Davis. Spiller will hold a public forum on Oct. 8.
* Oct. 9-10: Samuel Mukasa, senior executive for global initiatives, Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost, University of Minnesota. Mukasa will appear at an Oct. 10 public forum.
* Oct. 14-16: John Wiencek, executive vice president and provost, University of Idaho. Wiencek's public forum is scheduled for Oct. 15.
During the last search that ended in late 2016, Plowman was named the sole finalist for the position, newly created by Chancellor Ronnie Green.
The executive vice chancellor works with the deans of UNL's 10 colleges, as well as in cooperation with the vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.