UNL incentivizing vaccinations with cash prizes, trip to Ireland to watch Huskers play

"Regular testing in the spring allowed us to maintain a positivity rate less than 1% and to quickly contain any spread of COVID-19 on campus," Green said.

Members of the campus community who upload a record of their COVID vaccination will be exempt from mandatory COVID testing. Those who provide documentation of a medical exception or show they recently recovered from COVID will also be exempted from weekly tests.

Lancaster County reports that 65% of its adult population -- those 16 and older -- has been vaccinated, but those percentages wane in other more rural areas of the state.

Locally, 43.4% of those age 16-24 have received at least one shot. Of those age groups of residents 25 and older, all have at least 57% with one dose of the vaccine.

To sweeten the pot in its effort to see students get vaccinated, UNL announced a slew of prizes on Wednesday.

The prizes include $250 in Husker gear, a semester pass to the Outdoor Adventure Center, monthly massages at Campus Rec and free ice cream from the Dairy Store for a year.

Faculty and staff can enter to win a reserved parking spot, tickets to Lied Center shows, a pair of season tickets to Husker football and volleyball games, and a season pass to the Champions Club for two.