UNL Horticulture Club giving away plants students had to leave behind
UNL Horticulture Club

Horticulture club members prepare flats of plants for customers at the 2019 spring sale.

 Courtesy photo

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Horticulture Club will host its first-ever plant giveaway Thursday, a replacement for the club's annual plant sale and fundraiser.

This event is free and open to the public, following all federal, state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, the club’s annual plant sale and fundraiser was canceled.

Typically, the sale helps support the club’s operational costs, programming and education. Club members produce and care for the seasonal ornamental and vegetable plant starters beginning Feb. 1.

This year, however, students had to leave the plants in mid-March when university campuses closed. Stacy Adams and Terri James, the club’s co-advisers and on-site personnel on East Campus, continued to cultivate them.

No one wanted the plants to go to waste. So, club officers felt a plant giveaway would be a perfect opportunity to benefit the community positively while encouraging personal well-being, according to a news release from the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. 

Interacting with plants, both indoors or outdoors, can be beneficial to a person’s physical and mental health, the news release said, can boost air quality, promote exercise, encourage healthy eating and decrease the risk of illness.

A prepackaged assortment of plants in a cardboard flat will be ready for each recipient. There will be two sessions available for distribution -- at 11 a.m., with a minimum of 100 flats to give away, and 2:30 p.m., until all plants are gone.

Plants will be distributed in the circular parking lot west of the College of Dentistry and east of the Earl G. Maxwell Arboretum. Vehicles should enter the south end of the parking lot. There will be traffic cones and signs directing the public through the circle and distribution stop.

Recipients should remain in their vehicles. A university employee wearing a face mask, protective garments and disposable gloves will place a flat of plants into each vehicle.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

