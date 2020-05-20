UNL Horticulture Club giving away plants students had to leave behind

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Horticulture Club will host its first-ever plant giveaway Thursday, a replacement for the club's annual plant sale and fundraiser.

This event is free and open to the public, following all federal, state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, the club’s annual plant sale and fundraiser was canceled.

Typically, the sale helps support the club’s operational costs, programming and education. Club members produce and care for the seasonal ornamental and vegetable plant starters beginning Feb. 1.

This year, however, students had to leave the plants in mid-March when university campuses closed. Stacy Adams and Terri James, the club’s co-advisers and on-site personnel on East Campus, continued to cultivate them.

No one wanted the plants to go to waste. So, club officers felt a plant giveaway would be a perfect opportunity to benefit the community positively while encouraging personal well-being, according to a news release from the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.