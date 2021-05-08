UNL graduation ceremony marks several firsts, and an end to one campus tradition

“How you handle adversity is going to have a lot to do with what you end up with at the end of your life,” Osborne said.

This weekend also marked the end of a long-standing Husker tradition. The columns outside the east entrances of Memorial Stadium will be removed in the coming weeks to make room for the new football training facility next to the stadium.

The columns, often referred to as the "kissing columns," formerly stood at the front of Omaha’s Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railway Station. They were moved to the UNL campus in 1930 and became a gathering spot where romantic moments and marriage proposals often occurred.

“They became a landmark and have been for 100 years,” said former documentary filmmaker David DeVries.

This week was no different, as graduates posed for photos and celebrated near the columns. University leaders are working to identify a new spot that allows the columns to continue to be a featured part of campus, but details on their new location haven't been announced.