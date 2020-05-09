UNL graduate looks toward the future of agriculture

Anna Kobza doesn't feel like a senior in college.
But, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln agriculture major said she felt ready to graduate Saturday — albeit with some sadness.
"I was taking a last little walk around campus, and I got a little sad," she said Friday. "UNL had a great atmosphere for learning."
Kobza, like many other graduating students, had her college experience cut short by the coronavirus and missed out on what could have been a long-winded goodbye to the place she spent the past four years.
It's been a slow march to her diploma since March. Virtual classes and the absence of physical in-class interaction made it harder to stay motivated, she admitted.
It's also given her ample time to think about her future.
Kobza, a David City native, will be going to West Texas A&M University in the fall for graduate school, studying animal science with a focus on beef cattle. Ideally, Kobza said she wants to work in the industry as a beef cattle nutritionist.
At some point, she'd like to start her own business and be her own boss.
Agriculture has always been a part of her life. After growing up helping her grandparents with their livestock operation, Kobza took part in the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars program and worked her way through different farming organizations.
She showed calves at the Butler County Fair and has always enjoyed the lifestyle.
"I'd always rather work outside than in an office," she said. "I tried that once, and I know I don't like it."
But with the agricultural industry absorbing heavy blows the past few years — historic flooding, international trade uncertainties and a global pandemic make for a nasty combination — it isn't hard for Kobza to contemplate a challenging future in the industry.
"Yeah, it's been a really rough couple of years for producers, and it's really hard to see," she said. "You can only feed an animal for so long, but producers just keep working hard."
She said her role is figuring out solutions to those kinds of problems.
"Agriculture has had huge threats throughout history," Kobza said. "It's up to my generation now to fix them, though."
And Kobza believes she is up to the challenge — but first a graduation day to relish.
She celebrated at her parents' house in David City on Saturday. If the summer pans out, she'll be looking for a part-time job before relocating to Texas.
She won't give herself too much time to relax, though. Monday, Kobza will launch her first business move: a T-shirt campaign that will donate 50% of the proceeds to working with mental illness in rural communities.
"It's been tough, ending my school year like this," she said. "I'm still excited, though."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
