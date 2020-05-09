UNL graduate looks toward the future of agriculture

She showed calves at the Butler County Fair and has always enjoyed the lifestyle.

"I'd always rather work outside than in an office," she said. "I tried that once, and I know I don't like it."

But with the agricultural industry absorbing heavy blows the past few years — historic flooding, international trade uncertainties and a global pandemic make for a nasty combination — it isn't hard for Kobza to contemplate a challenging future in the industry.

"Yeah, it's been a really rough couple of years for producers, and it's really hard to see," she said. "You can only feed an animal for so long, but producers just keep working hard."

She said her role is figuring out solutions to those kinds of problems.

"Agriculture has had huge threats throughout history," Kobza said. "It's up to my generation now to fix them, though."

And Kobza believes she is up to the challenge — but first a graduation day to relish.

She celebrated at her parents' house in David City on Saturday. If the summer pans out, she'll be looking for a part-time job before relocating to Texas.