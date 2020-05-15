You are the owner of this article.
UNL freshmen offered head start on college careers
UNL freshmen offered head start on college careers

Empty campus

Passing the dark and empty Nebraska Union on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Incoming students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are being offered a chance to start their collegiate career early, and at a reduced cost. 

Husker Starter Pack, a new UNL program, allows students to start taking their freshman courses during the second five-week summer school session, beginning July 13. The programs offers the summer school classes for $116.67 per credit hour, less than half of the regular cost. 

“We understand this is a challenging time for students,” Abby Freeman, director of admissions, said in a news release. “The new Husker Starter Pack will help new first-year students to quickly connect with the university and launch their careers as successful Husker students.”

A full list of available classes is posted at go.unl.edu/79op.

The university will continue with remote learning for the summer semester. Nebraska plans to return to on-campus classes in the fall.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Husker News