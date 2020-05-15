UNL freshmen offered head start on college careers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Incoming students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are being offered a chance to start their collegiate career early, and at a reduced cost.

Husker Starter Pack, a new UNL program, allows students to start taking their freshman courses during the second five-week summer school session, beginning July 13. The programs offers the summer school classes for $116.67 per credit hour, less than half of the regular cost.

“We understand this is a challenging time for students,” Abby Freeman, director of admissions, said in a news release. “The new Husker Starter Pack will help new first-year students to quickly connect with the university and launch their careers as successful Husker students.”

A full list of available classes is posted at go.unl.edu/79op.

The university will continue with remote learning for the summer semester. Nebraska plans to return to on-campus classes in the fall.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

