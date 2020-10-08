 Skip to main content
UNL fraternity put into quarantine after COVID cluster identified
The Phi Kappa Theta fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln entered quarantine after a cluster of coronavirus cases were identified among its members.

A total of seven cases have been identified among residents of the chapter house at 303 N. 17th St., UNL said in a news post on Thursday.

The house self-quarantined before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department gave it official notification to do so.

A total of 11 Greek houses and two residence hall floors have been quarantined since the start of the school year.

On Oct. 2, residents on the first floor of the Eastside Suites were placed into quarantine, the first order since Sept. 2, when the third floor of that suite style dorm was ordered to do the same.

