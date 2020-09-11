UNL frat investigated after members steal Black Lives Matter signs from neighborhood

Annie Mumgaard, who lives in the East Campus neighborhood, said political signs get taken all the time, but the video and accompanying audio shows the thieves intentionally targeting houses that backed the movement for racial justice.

Taken in a historical context, where those fighting for equality have been shouted down and intimidated — or worse — those actions can be chilling, Mumgaard said.

“There was definitely this racial overtone to it,” she said. “They took these signs very much on purpose, and that’s very troubling.”

The next day, Aug. 28, four members of Alpha Gamma Rho went door-to-door in the neighborhood apologizing for the incident, but when questioned by Mumgaard and her husband, Curtis Olson, weren’t able to articulate what they were sorry for.

“They told us they didn’t remember taking the signs, or even which houses they were taking signs from, which kind of compounded the problem,” Mumgaard said. “My husband and I told them, ‘I don’t think you have a clue how upset we are.’”

A report was later filed with UNL alleging a “bias incident” that led the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life to address the situation in an email to Greek students earlier this week.