UNL finalizes $21 million in academic cuts; textiles program saved

Claire Nicholas, an assistant professor in the department, applauded Green's decision and said the faculty and staff in Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design were "very much looking forward to getting back to the work we love and planning for our future."

The Academic Planning Committee, which is tasked with reviewing proposed cuts as part of UNL's budget reduction process, recommended keeping the program, which is part of the College of Education and Human Sciences and the Institute of Agricultural and Natural Resources.

Saving the program reversed approximately $1.3 million in proposed cuts.

Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications officer, said the recommendation by the Academic Planning Committee will not absolve the college and IANR of needing to make cuts.

Those entities will look for an equivalent dollar amount to cut from their budgets beginning early next year.

A third program proposed by Green to be cut -- the Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism management program in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources -- will be eliminated.