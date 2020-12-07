UNL finalizes $21 million in academic cuts; textiles program saved

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will move forward with $21 million in academic and programmatic cuts, part of a broader effort to address a $38.2 million shortfall through 2023.
Earlier this fall, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green had proposed slashing nearly $22.6 million in filled and vacant faculty and staff positions, graduate student and student worker budgets and University Libraries collections and content.
But two of the three academic programs Green initially had recommended shuttering will continue to serve students.
The undergraduate dance program in the Glenn Korff School of Music will remain open after it received new commitments from donors and a pledge to raise private funds going forward.
And the Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design won a reprieve after students, faculty, alumni and industry partners successfully defended the program's role at UNL in October.
Claire Nicholas, an assistant professor in the department, applauded Green's decision and said the faculty and staff in Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design were "very much looking forward to getting back to the work we love and planning for our future."
The Academic Planning Committee, which is tasked with reviewing proposed cuts as part of UNL's budget reduction process, recommended keeping the program, which is part of the College of Education and Human Sciences and the Institute of Agricultural and Natural Resources.
Saving the program reversed approximately $1.3 million in proposed cuts.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications officer, said the recommendation by the Academic Planning Committee will not absolve the college and IANR of needing to make cuts.
Those entities will look for an equivalent dollar amount to cut from their budgets beginning early next year.
A third program proposed by Green to be cut -- the Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism management program in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources -- will be eliminated.
UNL said the program was a duplicate of the broader Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program offered in the College of Education and Human Sciences -- a characterization disputed by Myunghwa Kang, an associate professor.
Kang said the program was a popular double major or minor option for students enrolled in UNL's PGA Golf Management program, which is also part of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Faculty leaders have also criticized the budget reduction process for a lack of transparency, and said the cuts would disproportionately affect women and minority employees.
The budget reductions approved by Green on Monday include:
* $8.1 million in vacant faculty, staff and administrative positions.
* $6.8 million in additional faculty positions from the 2019-20 buyouts offered to senior faculty.
* $2.6 million in filled faculty and staff positions.
* $1.5 million for student workers and graduate assistants.
* $1.1 million in content and collections from the University Libraries. The unit can find alternative sources to replace the lost funding.
The current "Phase 2" cuts come after UNL eliminated 60 nonacademic positions and announced plans to find $6.9 million in operational savings as part of a $16.4 million "Phase 1" reduction.
On Monday, Green wrote in an email to campus that while eliminating positions, both filled and unfilled, is not easy, he appreciated the "pragmatic realism" the UNL community showed in addressing the challenge.
“In so many ways, this has been and continues to be a challenging time at our university, in Nebraska, across the nation and around the world,” Green said. “We never want to be in the position of taking difficult actions that impact our people, however, in the current fiscal environment, it was unavoidable.”
