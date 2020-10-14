UNL faculty, students prepare defense of proposed cut to Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design

The experience at UNL landed her internships at Vera Bradley and At Home, where she was promoted over other interns because she had a bevy of skills they didn’t in graphic design programs such as Photoshop and Illustrator.

Some of the home decor products Sorensen designed are currently on shelves in At Home stores across the country.

"We get a skill set no one else does because we have a whole, well-rounded approach," Sorensen said.

Melisa Spilinek, a graduate student from Wichita, Kansas, who completed her bachelor's at UNL, said of the 10 schools she looked at, UNL "just had the most comprehensive program," even compared to some international schools.

"It wasn't too narrow — a lot of schools have a narrow-focused education in one specific area, which makes it hard to get a job because you're so specialized," she said. "Here, you get some design, you get some history, you get some merchandising, some entrepreneurship, some textile science."

And Alex Scarpello, a senior design major from Omaha, said there are hundreds of opportunities to pursue after he graduates next year.

"From an outside perspective, you don't realize how many job opportunities there are," Scarpello said. "This program opens up all kinds of possibilities."