UNL Faculty Senate says majority of faculty support priority candidate Carter for top job

The letter also says while Carter has never served in a regular faculty appointment and does not hold the rank of full professor with tenure, the faculty encourage him to reach out to and work with the faculty senates on each campus.

It also asks Carter to honor the shared-governance system of the university and work to include faculty more in the decision-making process.

“We look forward to working with him and the board to ensure his and the University of Nebraska’s continued success.”

Carter said in a phone interview Tuesday night that if confirmed when regents convene Thursday, he plans to quickly arrange a meeting with faculty leadership.

“I want them to know I’m their champion, I want to be in support of who they are and what they do,” he said.

While he had not read the letter sent by the UNL Faculty Senate, Carter said he had been told of its content and was excited for the opportunity to collaborate.

“I was humbled by how much support was in it and how much I need to continue listening to the faculty senates and other shared governance committees,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0