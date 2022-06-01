UNL faculty-produced film explores a slave family's quest for freedom

After dark on April 15, 1848, a small schooner named the Pearl sailed away from a wharf in Washington, D.C.

On board were 77 slaves who planned to travel south on the Potomac River nearly 100 miles until they reached Chesapeake Bay, where they would turn and sail some 125 miles north to New Jersey, beyond the reach of slavery.

It was the largest nonviolent slave escape recorded in the country’s young history, and though ultimately unsuccessful, it became a defining moment for the Bell family.

The Pearl affair, as it became known, was also just one part of a long struggle by Daniel and Mary Bell to find freedom, which is the subject of a new feature-length film by three University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty members.

“The Bell Affair,” which will premiere in Washington on Thursday, chronicles Mary’s long fight for freedom through the courts, based upon research into the hundreds of instances of slaves suing slaveholders done by William G. Thomas III, a UNL professor of history. The film could play in Lincoln this fall.

Thomas, one part of Salt Marsh Productions along with Kwakiutl Dreher and Michael Burton, previously released an 11-minute film, “Anna,” based on the life of a slave woman named Ann Williams who jumped from a third-story window rather than be sold into slavery after gaining her freedom.

Both “Anna” and “The Bell Affair” draw on research done by Thomas and published in his book “A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War,” as well as by UNL’s Center for Digital Research in the Humanities.

The film draws upon the same archival documents, Thomas said, but employs “historical imagination” to show a more personal side to the freedom suits.

“In the film, you’re seeing a family, and I hope audiences will take away an understanding of the experiences of these families and care about the history in a way they hadn’t before,” he said.

Dreher, an associate professor of English who returned to write “The Bell Affair” after having previously penned “Anna,” said the film will expand viewers’ perceptions of how slaves struggled for freedom.

“Our general notions of freedom-making have to deal with running away and the Underground Railroad,” Dreher said, “but Will Thomas’ research has shown there was myriad ways of gaining freedom, including through the court system.”

Using the historical record as a foundation, Dreher said her own experiences — interactions between spouses, or between parents and children, the little conflicts that happen every day at home — helped flesh out the characters and what their personal lives may have been like.

In the Bells’ case, there’s an added wrinkle: Daniel had won his freedom, while Mary remained enslaved.

Robert Armistead, who owned Mary and her children, signed a deed of manumission granting Mary her freedom a few days before his death — a document processed by the Washington County, Maryland, clerk in September 1835.

Armistead’s widow, Susan, did not honor the document, however, claiming she owned Mary and the Bell children for life. She successfully contested the deed, leaving Mary enslaved.

A dozen years later, abolitionists purchased Mary’s freedom once more, but a court rejected her petition for freedom, leaving her enslaved until the escape attempt made on the Pearl several months later.

Until that point, both Daniel and Mary continued to live in the same house, which Dreher imagines created a heightened sense of conflict.

“If you’re sitting at the table and you’re talking about freedom-making, what would that conversation be about?” she asked. “You just don’t get up in the morning and say, ‘oh, let’s pack our bags and leave.’ That takes planning. I imagined what that planning would be like.”

For a family deeply intertwined with the history of freedom suits — the Bell family filed a total of seven lawsuits over 20 years, involving several generations — Dreher said it was also important to portray Daniel and Mary thinking about the future.

“These enslaved people had lives while they were living in the confines of enslavement and owned by people who had an investment in the buying of human flesh and keeping them from living their lives,” she said. “How do people manage that? I want people to know how one family did that.”

“The Bell Affair” was produced during the coronavirus pandemic, with actors from all over the country – including local talent like Myeisha Essex as Mary Bell – filming themselves in their own homes, with costumes created by Heather Striebel, a Ph.D. candidate in UNL’s Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design, and stitched by Anna Kuhlman and Audrey Foster.

The footage was later stitched together by Western Meadowlark, a production company consisting of another pair of UNL alums, Elijah Watson of Holdrege and Benjamin Hartzell of Omaha.

Similar to the cover of Thomas’ book, “A Question of Freedom,” about the freedom lawsuits, as well as Salt Marsh Productions’ earlier film, “Anna,” “The Bell Affair” is presented through animation.

Through the sepia tone, viewers are given the sense they are watching an engraving or etching, according to Burton, a UNL assistant professor of design.

“When we look at images created by people in the past, we tend to think that was a long time ago,” he said. “When you do that with real people and real actors and have them talk and speak lines, but you maintain that old, etched aesthetic, you’re reminded that these are real people with real emotions.”

Burton said the effect allows viewers to experience history in a different way.

"It helps us think about our past and where we came from and how we got here," he said. "We didn't live in the past, and nothing that happened in the past is our fault, but knowing where we are today will help us know where we are going in the future."

Thomas said he hopes “The Bell Affair” allows audiences to see slavery in more personal terms.

“As an author, we rarely get the opportunity to turn our work into a completely different medium,” he said. “It’s a rare, precious experience that teaches us more things about our work than we knew at the outset.”

