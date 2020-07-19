UNL faculty preparing different scenarios for fall semester as uncertainty looms

Meiklejohn said students indicated the most difficult part of the spring semester was the shock created by the sudden shift in attendance expectations and how grading would take place.

“I just think that by having the class be remote from the get-go, we avoid that stress of the transition if and when it happens,” he said. “To me, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.”

But the choice to deliver lectures remotely begets more choices.

Does Meiklejohn record lectures ahead of class and post them for students to watch at their convenience — what educators refer to as “asynchronous learning” — or does he do them live via Zoom during a scheduled class time to create some opportunity for students to interact with their instructor?

UNL is also requiring on-campus courses to “provide a meaningful on-campus experience,” which creates an additional dynamic Meiklejohn said he is trying to manage.

Any on-campus experience for 200 people would likely be outdoors, weather permitting, and see students positioned “10 feet apart, wearing masks and just kind of yelling at each other,” he said.

Still other employees have chosen to conduct their classes remotely to protect their health or the health of loved ones.