UNL faculty groups say budget-cutting process has been flawed

"Through those meetings, Dr. Kang was left to believe there was little she could do — that the decision had already been made," said Steve Kolbe, an associate professor of the emerging arts who read the statement on behalf of the Executive Committee.

"It was only in the next few weeks did she come to learn that she could fight to keep her job," Kolbe added. "While the intent may not have been malicious, the appearance is of a tenured faculty member being left to fend for themselves, with no one in her own administration intent on helping to muster a defense."

The AAUP chapter and Executive Committee also said they were concerned that the academic programs proposed to be cut this year would disproportionately affect women and minority faculty members.

Doing so would be counter to initiatives announced by Green earlier this year to review racial disparities across UNL, as well as a goal set by NU system President Ted Carter to close the wage gap for women and minority employees.

The Academic Planning Committee did not respond to either faculty group's criticisms last week. The committee is scheduled to comment on the recommended cuts in November.