UNL eyeing new 'School of Computing' to meet workforce needs

The MOU guiding the project also recommends the establishment of a fundraising program to find "high-profile donors to create a quantum-leap increase in the resources and visibility" of the computing school, as well as developing new facilities that could become its home.

Zeleny said there are no immediate plans to move the programs included in the proposed School of Computing under a single, physical roof. The MOU recommends the school "have sufficient, co-located space to support research, teaching and outreach" by 2024.

The timeline for creating the new school is also flexible.

While a proposal was supposed to go before UNL's Academic Planning Committee last fall, that was pushed back to this spring. If approved by the shared governance committee, the School of Computing plan could go before regents in late summer or early fall.

The new school proposal comes as the College of Engineering embarks on several initiatives designed to raise its stature among the Big Ten Plus Engineering Consortium, which features top programs from the University of Illinois, University of Michigan and Purdue University, as well as non-Big Ten members MIT, Carnegie Mellon and Stanford.