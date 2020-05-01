UNL extends facility closures to May 31, plans to gradually loosen restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue to have its buildings closed and the vast majority of employees working remotely through the end of the month.

In a message sent to students, faculty and staff Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Friday that the campus would follow the guidelines set forth last month by NU President Ted Carter in response to the coronavirus. Buildings on campus will now remain closed, except to essential personnel, through May 11.

However, Green said that, after that date, there would be more flexibility for employees to access offices, labs, studios or research facilities.

"Between May 11 and the end of the month, individuals will still need to be designated as needing to have a physical presence on campus in order to gain access to the buildings," he wrote. "However, we will broaden the scope somewhat, particularly for research and creative activities."

Employees requesting access to buildings must first contact their supervisor to do so.

Green said he expects to provide additional guidance as June 1 approaches.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.