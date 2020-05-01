You are the owner of this article.
UNL extends facility closures to May 31, plans to gradually loosen restrictions
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue to have its buildings closed and the vast majority of employees working remotely through the end of the month.

In a message sent to students, faculty and staff Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Friday that the campus would follow the guidelines set forth last month by NU President Ted Carter in response to the coronavirus. Buildings on campus will now remain closed, except to essential personnel, through May 11.

However, Green said that, after that date, there would be more flexibility for employees to access offices, labs, studios or research facilities.

"Between May 11 and the end of the month, individuals will still need to be designated as needing to have a physical presence on campus in order to gain access to the buildings," he wrote. "However, we will broaden the scope somewhat, particularly for research and creative activities."

Employees requesting access to buildings must first contact their supervisor to do so.

Green said he expects to provide additional guidance as June 1 approaches.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

