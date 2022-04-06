 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

UNL ends random COVID-19 testing program

  • 0
UNL COVID-19 testing

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students pick up COVID-19 test kits on Friday on UNL's City Campus. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has shut down its COVID-19 random mitigation testing program.

The decision, made in consultation with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, comes as COVID-19 positivity rates on campus have dropped precipitously.

According to UNL's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 34 positive cases out of more than 2,300 tests done since March 21, resulting in a 1.4% positivity rate.

Among the random mitigation testing, however, the positivity rate was at 0% during the week of March 28.

UNL reintroduced the random mitigation testing program in January after case counts began to spike with the omicron variant wave of the virus.

Discontinuing the program follows UNL doing away with its mask requirements and other mitigation efforts.

The university said it could reintroduce those measures if COVID-19 cases begin to rise once more.

People are also reading…

Free voluntary testing continues to be available to students, faculty and staff on campus.

Masks again required at UNL, including Husker games
With COVID cases surging, some Lincoln residents face long wait to get tested
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lancaster County
UNL reports thousands of COVID cases as spring semester gets underway
With Lincoln mask mandate ending, LPS to drop requirement in schools

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy urges UN to ‘act immediately’ to stop Russian attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News