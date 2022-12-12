 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNL ending most of its COVID services as demand drops

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will end its free on-campus COVID-19 testing and no longer offer housing for students needing to isolate at the end of the semester, the university announced Monday.

The task force responsible for managing UNL's pandemic response will also stop meeting, and UNL will stop updating its COVID dashboard and sending email communications to students related to the virus.

UNL said it will continue to keep its COVID-19 website online, as well as its voluntary vaccine registry, and will maintain stations equipped with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies in classrooms upon request.

But, the campus will stop offering access to pandemic supplies through its online store.

"We've tracked steady declines in demand for each of these services through the entire fall semester," said Mike Zeleny, chief of staff to Chancellor Ronnie Green and the chair of the campus COVID task force.

UNL, which did not require students to submit a negative COVID test before the start of the 2022-23 school year, administered between 25 and 30 saliva-based PCR tests daily over the past two weeks, which is down from an average of about 40 in August.

According to UNL's COVID-19 dashboard, the positivity rate for the most recent week of testing was 15%.

Zeleny said UNL would continue to consult with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on its pandemic response, adding the services it offered would not be dismantled completely.

"If necessary, each of these measures could be started again and made available to our campus community," he said.

UNL, which has an enrollment of roughly 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students, has processed more than 336,000 saliva samples through its COVID testing program since August 2020, according to UNL's COVID dashboard.

That includes a record 32,000 at the beginning of the 2022 spring semester.

Those samples were processed at the Veterinary Diagnostics Center on UNL's East Campus, with results being turned around typically within 24 hours.

Students, faculty, and staff can continue to obtain COVID tests at the University Health Center at the direction of a medical provider, UNL said.

