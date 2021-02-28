UNL ending longtime program to encourage student-teacher placements with LPS

Teachers who didn’t want to use those points could put them in a “bank” that other teachers could use to supplement their own points.

Veteran teachers who had earned advanced degrees and didn’t foresee using the points often banked theirs for other, often younger, teachers.

Over the past five years, between 48 and 90 teachers have used the credits, many of them younger and less experienced teachers who haven’t yet hosted practicum students or student teachers.

“Many of (the teachers who use the banked credits) end up hosting student teachers in the future,” Schulenburg said. “It’s kind of like a process where we’re paying back.”

In the future, the university will grant up to 75 fellowships to LPS teachers, as it does with other districts around the state, the letter said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schluenberg said she hopes the fellowship program will offer a very similar benefit to staff in terms of credits, though there will be less flexibility.

There’s a financial incentive for teachers to continue their education: The LPS pay scale increases with both seniority and years of education and advanced degrees.