UNL employees who are no longer parking on campus can't get refunds
With parking lots at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln empty, students were able to receive a rebate on their permits this school year.

That, along with prorated refunds from when they were asked to leave their residence hall, could be a decent chunk of change back in a student's pocket, depending on what they had paid for.

Annual passes range between $207 for parking on the campus perimeter to $1,056 for permission to park in an on-campus lot for a whole year.

Faculty and staff, on the other hand, were not so lucky.

Even with the coronavirus pushing the NU system to limit on-campus employees to those who perform essential functions, and with the relaxation of parking enforcement, employees who are no longer going to campus have been unable to get a refund.

According to its COVID-19 resource page, UNL says its Parking and Transportation Services is funded entirely through permits.

"This means that all staff salaries, utilities, maintenance and outstanding debt payments are funded through that mechanism," the page states.

That is also why faculty and staff are unable to get a prorated refund for the remainder of the year: "It is our upmost goal that we do not lay off employees during this crisis."

UNL said the decision was not made lightly, but rather to "ensure continuity of operations and funds to pay for ongoing costs" and could change as the ongoing pandemic does.

Outgoing Faculty Senate President Kevin Hanrahan said employees were mistakenly told they would be able to apply for a refund in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, which led to some confusion.

"The reality is that parking is funded mostly through these fees," Hanrahan said in an email. "The university is committed to not reducing its workforce because of this crisis. If they start refunding everyone's parking, then they're going to have to break that commitment.

"They're trying to protect people's jobs," he added.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

