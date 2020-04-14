UNL employees who are no longer parking on campus can't get refunds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With parking lots at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln empty, students were able to receive a rebate on their permits this school year.

That, along with prorated refunds from when they were asked to leave their residence hall, could be a decent chunk of change back in a student's pocket, depending on what they had paid for.

Annual passes range between $207 for parking on the campus perimeter to $1,056 for permission to park in an on-campus lot for a whole year.

Faculty and staff, on the other hand, were not so lucky.

Even with the coronavirus pushing the NU system to limit on-campus employees to those who perform essential functions, and with the relaxation of parking enforcement, employees who are no longer going to campus have been unable to get a refund.

According to its COVID-19 resource page, UNL says its Parking and Transportation Services is funded entirely through permits.

"This means that all staff salaries, utilities, maintenance and outstanding debt payments are funded through that mechanism," the page states.