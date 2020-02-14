UNL embarks on mission to ensure 'every person matters'

By 2025, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln wants to ensure “Every Person and Every Interaction Matters.”
The overarching theme of UNL’s strategic plan, the culmination of more than a year of discussions and deliberations between students, faculty, staff and others, represents the core aspiration of the university’s growth through 2025.
“This plan gets it right; it hits the right notes,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said during his annual State of the University address Friday morning at Nebraska Innovation Campus. “It speaks clearly and loudly to the aims, strategies and targets of this plan.
“And it resonates so personally with who we are,” he added.
UNL believes in the power of “one-to-one engagement” that leads to student success, Green said, as well as the power of research efforts and impact of engagement across the state.
“Staying true to this idea that every person and every interaction matters empowers us to do the big things called for in this strategic plan,” Green said.
The N2025 strategic plan was born from the discussions launched by Green last year as part of UNL’s 150th anniversary celebration.
Developed by 30 people across four teams, the “Every Person and Every Interaction Matters” plan is the result of dozens of meetings and listening sessions, hundreds of comments from the UNL community, and hundreds of man hours.
“This plan presents a laser focus on moving us to the next level,” said Sue Sheridan, the director of the Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools.
Sheridan, one of four co-chairs on the strategic planning process, described the document as bold and inclusive, and a roadmap on how to “strategically get from point A to point B.”
Divided into six major “aims,” the plan outlines goals around improving the student experience; increasing the impact of research and creative activity; aligning UNL’s work with solving local, national and global challenges; strengthening engagement with the community; prioritizing inclusion and diversity; and putting a focus on the professional development of all stakeholders.
Individual goals of the plan include improving the four-year graduation rate from 47% to 55% and the six-year graduation rate from 67.85 to 72% by 2025, improving first-year retention from 84.1% to 88% and increasing undergraduate and graduate enrollment 15% from 25,390, this year’s figure.
UNL also wants to increase its research expenditures from $317 million this year to $450 million by 2025, including $30 million from the private sector and $10 million in income from licensing technology developed here.
You have free articles remaining.
The plan calls for growing the number of patents filed by UNL researchers by 70% over the next five years -- there were 35 patents filed in 2019, and 22 in 2018 -- and forming seven spinoff companies annually.
The campus will also embark on attaining a Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, a title held by more than 300 universities in the U.S. recognizing their engagement with community and economic development efforts.
UNL will also strive to improve its diversity and inclusion. The plan sets the goal of increasing first-time enrollment from underrepresented groups by 7% from the 871 first-time freshmen enrolled this year over the next half decade and to grow the number of Pell-eligible students by 8%.
Angie Pannier, a professor of biomedical engineering and another co-chair, said the aim of the N2025 strategic plan is high, and intentionally transformative.
“Everyone on campus should feel different with this plan enacted,” Pannier said.
Green, in his address on Friday, said UNL will begin to build an accountability structure as it seeks to implement the strategic plan, and the university intends to regularly communicate its progress on what he called a “living, breathing” plan.
“We will celebrate our success and dig deep to push forward,” he said. “We will also annually reevaluate our targets to assess any needed adjustments or additions.”
The beginning of this decade marks what Green referred to as a “tremendous inflection point” for UNL. With the N2025 plan, Green said the university has a roadmap for building the UNL of the future.
Shane Farritor, a professor of mechanical engineering, said it all starts with recognizing the title of the plan: “Every person and every interaction matters.”
“That means being nice to each other and being good people,” he said. “It’s a transformative thing, but it means we’ll be the kind of university the state wants us to be.”
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Central Community College
Chadron State College
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
Clarkson College
College of Hair Design
College of Saint Mary
Concordia University
Creighton University
Doane University Crete
Grace University
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
La'James International College
Metro Community College
Midland University
Mid-Plains Community College
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Northeast Community College
Peru State College
Southeast Community College
Union College
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Wayne State College
Western Nebraska Community College
York College
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS