UNL embarks on mission to ensure 'every person matters'

By 2025, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln wants to ensure “Every Person and Every Interaction Matters.”

The overarching theme of UNL’s strategic plan, the culmination of more than a year of discussions and deliberations between students, faculty, staff and others, represents the core aspiration of the university’s growth through 2025.

“This plan gets it right; it hits the right notes,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said during his annual State of the University address Friday morning at Nebraska Innovation Campus. “It speaks clearly and loudly to the aims, strategies and targets of this plan.

“And it resonates so personally with who we are,” he added.

UNL believes in the power of “one-to-one engagement” that leads to student success, Green said, as well as the power of research efforts and impact of engagement across the state.

“Staying true to this idea that every person and every interaction matters empowers us to do the big things called for in this strategic plan,” Green said.

The N2025 strategic plan was born from the discussions launched by Green last year as part of UNL’s 150th anniversary celebration.