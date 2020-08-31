UNL eliminates 60 positions, will seek $6.9M in operational savings

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln eliminated 60 positions and shifted 25 more from its state-aided budget as part of its effort to close a $38.2 million budget shortfall over the next three years.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said the cuts, which he announced to faculty and staff Monday, were created by an existing budget gap, as well as the financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
"While we are doing better financially than many other institutions, addressing this shortfall is requiring us to make tough choices and to take very difficult immediate and proactive financial adjustments," Green said.
As part of its "Phase 1" budget reductions — which will total $16.4 million — UNL made the following changes:
* Eliminated 42 vacant positions in the offices of the Executive Vice Chancellor, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Office of Research and Economic Development, and Business and Finance.
* Eliminated 18 filled positions in the Office of the Chancellor.
* Moved 25 positions from the Office of the Chancellor, IANR and Student Affairs funded by UNL's state-aided budget — a combination of state tax dollars and tuition revenue — to non-state-aided funding.
* Cut $1.8 million from the general salary pool.
* Reduced operating expenses to find $6.9 million, including travel, facility improvements and library operations such as subscriptions and purchasing, among other cost savings.
Green said decisions about eliminating positions are always difficult to make.
"Unfortunately, in this situation, these reductions were an unavoidable part of managing the budget reductions," he said.
In the coming days, Green, along with the Academic Planning Committee, will announce $22.5 million in "Phase 2" proposed cuts, or reductions to academic programs. Green notified faculty leaders of the possibility earlier this summer.
The Academic Planning Committee will hold hearings in September and October for the campus community on the proposed reductions, before making its final recommendations to Green in November.
The chancellor will then announce further cuts, he said in his email to campus.
The cuts to UNL come as the University of Nebraska system prepares to slash its state-aided budget by more than 8% — a total of $43 million — over the next three years to address financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos: UNL move-in 2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.