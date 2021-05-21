 Skip to main content
UNL dropping mask, social distancing requirements for fully vaccinated individuals
UNL COVID-19, 9.18

University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate students Suresh Thapa (left) and Anup Adhikari wear masks as they walk on campus in September.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

As we start removing masks, some people might feel a loss of safety. Licenses clinical psychologist Dr. Lina Perl offers a few tips on how to address that anxiety

Lincoln's coronavirus risk dial moving to green also means relaxed public health guidelines at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In an email to UNL students, faculty and staff on Friday, Chancellor Ronnie Green said those who have been vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings while on university grounds.

UNL will also ease social distancing guidelines and will return to 100% capacity for all its venues, Green added.

Also on Friday, UNL said it planned to resume pre-approved domestic and international travel for students, faculty and staff beginning July 1.

UNL will require COVID tests for graduates attending commencement

The news comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week fully vaccinated people could resume activities without masks or social distancing.

And it follows Tuesday's announcement that the mask mandate put in place by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department last July would be allowed to expire on Friday.

City and health officials said local COVID cases have dropped to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, falling below the threshold set as a goal for repealing the mask mandate.

Weekly COVID-19 positivity rate at UNL hovers around 1% following planned precautions

Green said UNL would follow the scientific conclusions and safety recommendations set out by both federal and local leaders.

"For many, this opportunity to live more freely is one of joy and relief," he said. "It's also a moment that came sooner than some expected."

But, there is a caveat.

Those who haven't been vaccinated will still be expected to use a face mask and practice social distancing while on campus.

"It is very important to note — these changes only affect those who are fully vaccinated," Green wrote. "As. Dr. (Anthony) Fauci stated, 'It's an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they indoors or outdoors.'"

Nebraska colleges not planning to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory

Green encouraged members of UNL's community to get vaccinated — university officials have said they won't require students to get a shot before returning to campus for the fall semester, however — and asked for "goodwill" towards those who continue to wear masks.

"Our UNL community successfully navigated this pandemic thus far not only because of our ingenuity, hard work and flexibility, but also because of grace," he said.

Latest relief bill to provide $212M to Nebraska's colleges, universities
UNL planning for classes at full capacity this fall

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

