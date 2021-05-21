UNL dropping mask, social distancing requirements for fully vaccinated individuals

"For many, this opportunity to live more freely is one of joy and relief," he said. "It's also a moment that came sooner than some expected."

But, there is a caveat.

Those who haven't been vaccinated will still be expected to use a face mask and practice social distancing while on campus.

"It is very important to note — these changes only affect those who are fully vaccinated," Green wrote. "As. Dr. (Anthony) Fauci stated, 'It's an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they indoors or outdoors.'"

Green encouraged members of UNL's community to get vaccinated — university officials have said they won't require students to get a shot before returning to campus for the fall semester, however — and asked for "goodwill" towards those who continue to wear masks.

"Our UNL community successfully navigated this pandemic thus far not only because of our ingenuity, hard work and flexibility, but also because of grace," he said.

