UNL Dairy Store unveils new flavor honoring NU president

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter received a special, and decidedly sweet, honor Monday.
At an ice cream social Monday, the UNL Dairy Store unveiled a new flavor in Carter's honor, fittingly named Carter Coffee Crunch.
The flavor was designed and named by Carter and his wife Lynda.
“We’ve done a lot of things in our lives, in 38 years in the military, and here we are in Nebraska — this has never happened,” Lynda said. “We’ve never had an ice cream named after us as a couple, so we're just excited.”
At the event, visitors were able to get their first taste of the new flavor, which Dairy Store plant manager Josie Houston said will probably be a regular on the menu for as long as Carter is president.
Espresso flavors tend to be popular, Houston said, and she sees the Carters’ concoction being a hit.
“It's so much fun to develop ice cream flavors, either for or with people, because everyone is excited about ice cream," she said.
Carter said choosing what to include in the signature flavor was a “lengthy discussion” between he and Lynda. With the two being coffee fans, they eventually settled on a coffee base with chocolate chips and chocolate-covered espresso bean candies to add the crunch.
Carter said he appreciates having the Dairy Store, which has been a staple on East Campus for 102 years, as a reminder of UNL's history.
“I think it just reminds us of our roots and who we are as a university," Carter said. "One of the things that we are best at is agriculture and farming, and dairy products are a big part of that."
UNL students are involved in the Dairy Store, both serving ice cream at the counter and working behind the scenes, Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources Mike Boehm said.
"There are students that work in the food processing center that actually learn the business, the science," Boehm said. "We get to eat what they make."
Boehm pointed out that Carter’s office at Varner Hall is conveniently located just across the street from the Dairy Store, and Lynda said she also plans to be a frequent visitor.
“I’m going to be coming here quite often,” she said.
