UNL Dairy Store unveils new flavor honoring NU president

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter received a special, and decidedly sweet, honor Monday.

At an ice cream social Monday, the UNL Dairy Store unveiled a new flavor in Carter's honor, fittingly named Carter Coffee Crunch.

The flavor was designed and named by Carter and his wife Lynda.

“We’ve done a lot of things in our lives, in 38 years in the military, and here we are in Nebraska — this has never happened,” Lynda said. “We’ve never had an ice cream named after us as a couple, so we're just excited.”

At the event, visitors were able to get their first taste of the new flavor, which Dairy Store plant manager Josie Houston said will probably be a regular on the menu for as long as Carter is president.

Espresso flavors tend to be popular, Houston said, and she sees the Carters’ concoction being a hit.

“It's so much fun to develop ice cream flavors, either for or with people, because everyone is excited about ice cream," she said.