UNL curbside move-in process a 'slick' experience for students

The coronavirus may have altered the traditions of residence move-in day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but many students seemed to appreciate the new curbside process this week.
UNL contracted with University and Student Services, a national company that specializes in moving residence hall students, to provide a drive-thru move-in experience.
There were about 100 to 150 company crew members around campus quickly working to unload students' belongings from their cars into sturdy cardboard boxes, before wheeling them upstairs to deliver to the dorm rooms. Each car was unpacked in just a few minutes, which is much quicker than when people unpack themselves.
Students and their families who began moving in Thursday said it may be more efficient than what they've seen in past years.
Dixie Campbell, who has helped move friends into UNL in years past, called the curbside move-in "slick."
"It's a lot less work than carrying everything upstairs," she said.
And the process will likely only improve through the weekend as the crews become acquainted with the building layout, said Vin Peseski, president and co-owner of University and Student Services.
"It's our first time at UNL, so every day we get better as we learn the campus better," Peseski said.
UNL is one of about 35 schools in the country using similar services, but surprisingly, COVID-19 has had a slightly negative impact on curbside move-in.
Universities are stretching out move-in over longer periods, anywhere from three days to two weeks, to promote social distancing, so it becomes expensive to hire professional movers for an extended time, Peseski said. Some schools have also made the move to online learning.
For UNL, one of many schools navigating a fall return, the curbside move-in promotes social distancing, as about 4,000 students are expected to move into 14 dorms by the end of the weekend. Crowds were scarce, almost everyone wore masks and people inside the dorms were limited Thursday and Friday.
Sasha Miller, who was dropping her freshman stepson off, watched the process outside for about an hour while her stepson unpacked upstairs.
"It stinks with some of the restrictions because only two (people) can go up at a time, but it's running really smoothly," she said.
Still, the curbside instructions and process were simple, and move-in is a positive day because it means her stepson is returning to in-person school, she said.
She is one of many parents who are still excited for their students to return to in-person classes and dorm life despite being anxious about the pandemic's affect on the college experience.
A lot of worthwhile times in college revolve around social activities, which makes attempts to social distance difficult for a student, especially during such "a weird time," said Guy Woodle, a Chicago father dropping his freshman son off at UNL on Friday.
"I want him to have a good start to his year, but I think it will be different," Woodle said. "I want him to be safe, but we also want him to have fun."
Students also realize the foreseeable future will be unlike before, with everything from changes to the way they manage social activities to being uncertain about the sustainability of in-person classes.
Those who are returning to UNL will either be ready to let loose after months of quarantining, feel depressed about the state of affairs or be ready to study hard after educational programs took a hit in the spring, said John Smith, a sophomore from Kansas.
"It's changed everything and killed thousands of people, so people will all come back different," Smith said.
Still, returning to campus is a step in the right direction to re-normalizing daily life as a student, he said.
"It was nice to have time off, to have the freedom, but I'm glad to be back," Smith said.
