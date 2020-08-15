UNL curbside move-in process a 'slick' experience for students

A lot of worthwhile times in college revolve around social activities, which makes attempts to social distance difficult for a student, especially during such "a weird time," said Guy Woodle, a Chicago father dropping his freshman son off at UNL on Friday.

"I want him to have a good start to his year, but I think it will be different," Woodle said. "I want him to be safe, but we also want him to have fun."

Students also realize the foreseeable future will be unlike before, with everything from changes to the way they manage social activities to being uncertain about the sustainability of in-person classes.

Those who are returning to UNL will either be ready to let loose after months of quarantining, feel depressed about the state of affairs or be ready to study hard after educational programs took a hit in the spring, said John Smith, a sophomore from Kansas.

"It's changed everything and killed thousands of people, so people will all come back different," Smith said.

Still, returning to campus is a step in the right direction to re-normalizing daily life as a student, he said.

"It was nice to have time off, to have the freedom, but I'm glad to be back," Smith said.

