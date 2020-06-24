UNL corrects email to Regents Scholars informing them of lost benefits

"We were notified that our scholarships had been cut to 120 credit hours going forward and that we would be responsible for any additional tuition," he added.

The email from UNL came two months after the NU Board of Regents approved capping the tuition discount offered to Regents Scholars at 120 credit hours — the same amount of time regents had previously mandated undergraduate degrees take to complete.

Myers said with the fall semester set to begin in less than two months, he and other Regent Scholars were scrambling to figure out what went wrong as well as how to potentially pay for the added cost.

A Change.org petition urging the university to continue to honor the offers to existing Regents Scholars gathered nearly 600 signatures, with several signers telling their stories about what the scholarship meant to them.

"Those 15 credit hours that have been removed, worth $4,500, are a huge amount of money especially for college students struggling to get by," wrote Uri Herszbaum-Harding.

Myers said he called Regent Barb Weitz of Omaha after learning about the change to the scholarship. Weitz told him that wasn't the intention of the board, but rather slated to be a new requirement beginning in fall 2021.