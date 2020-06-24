UNL corrects email to Regents Scholars informing them of lost benefits

Justin Myers carefully planned his four years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to maximize the 135 credit hours he was afforded as a Regents Scholar.
The full-tuition scholarship, handed out annually to about 5,500 of Nebraska's best and brightest, applies to UNL as well as the university system's campuses in Omaha and Kearney.
Myers, a soon-to-be senior from Omaha, said he was prepared to leave college without taking on student loans until an email from UNL's Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid told him his full-tuition scholarship would no longer cover the full cost of his education.
"Starting Fall 2020, the Regents Scholar Tuition Commitment will be capped at the number of credit hours required by your degree program, typically 120 credit hours (reduced from 135 credit hours)," the email read.
While some programs requiring more credit hours for completion would be exempt from the 120-hour rule — several engineering disciplines, as well as elementary education are the lone exemptions — the economics degree Myers is pursuing was not.
The email also did not include anything explaining if the policy change applied to new students only, or if current students were grandfathered in to the old policy, Myers said.
"When we were accepted into the program as high school seniors, we were told that the scholarship would cover 135 credit hours," he said last week.
"We were notified that our scholarships had been cut to 120 credit hours going forward and that we would be responsible for any additional tuition," he added.
The email from UNL came two months after the NU Board of Regents approved capping the tuition discount offered to Regents Scholars at 120 credit hours — the same amount of time regents had previously mandated undergraduate degrees take to complete.
Myers said with the fall semester set to begin in less than two months, he and other Regent Scholars were scrambling to figure out what went wrong as well as how to potentially pay for the added cost.
A Change.org petition urging the university to continue to honor the offers to existing Regents Scholars gathered nearly 600 signatures, with several signers telling their stories about what the scholarship meant to them.
"Those 15 credit hours that have been removed, worth $4,500, are a huge amount of money especially for college students struggling to get by," wrote Uri Herszbaum-Harding.
Myers said he called Regent Barb Weitz of Omaha after learning about the change to the scholarship. Weitz told him that wasn't the intention of the board, but rather slated to be a new requirement beginning in fall 2021.
Shortly after, UNL clarified the policy change in an email last Friday and said it would honor the original scholarship offers to current students.
"Previously we had communicated that current Regent Scholars would need to file an appeal for support beyond 120 credit hours," the email from Justin Chase Brown, director of the scholarship and financial aid office, wrote.
"This was a misunderstanding on our part, and we apologize for any confusion this has caused," Brown added. "Our intent has always been to support Regent Scholars based on their original scholarship offers."
