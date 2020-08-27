UNL coronavirus dashboard goes live; 107 cases reported since Aug. 12

To date, the overall positivity rate on campus is 12%.

While it will update the dashboard daily, UNL said it will also update campus on small clusters of cases through its social media accounts, as it has twice in the past week.

Over the weekend, UNL said the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority had one positive case and four self-reported cases at its house located at 1545 S St.

And again on Wednesday, UNL reported the Delta Delta Delta sorority had four confirmed cases and one self-reported positive case at its house at 1601 R St.

Members of both houses have been asked to quarantine in line with public health and university guidelines.

"Should we have a larger outbreak or one in a building utilized by a broad number of people in our community -- such as an academic building used for classes -- we will notify our UNL community via email in addition to sharing on our social media channels and on our COVID-19 website," Green added.

UNL's top administrator urged students and others to "work together" in taking measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.